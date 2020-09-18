CINDE Announces: Concentrix to Open More Than 1,300 Positions in Costa Rica

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrix, an award-winning Customer Experience (CX) solutions company offering better business results for the world's best-known brands, was recently recognized by the 2020 Comparably Best Company awards, in the categories of Diversity, Professional Development, Women, and CEO and Leadership. Currently, the company is working to increase its presence in Costa Rica with over 1,300 new jobs at various locations.

With these new positions, which will be offered to since this month, Concentrix hopes to strengthen local communities through a variety of new job opportunities for skilled workers throughout the region.

"Concentrix Costa Rica gives you more than a job! Come and be part of a team that continues to grow with you and shares the 'Pura Vida' with the hearts of our clients and staff members!" encouraged Juan Pablo Guzmán, country leader of Concentrix.

With more than 24 Fortune 500 clients in Costa Rica, Concentrix's service offerings are provided in 5 different languages, via email, chat, voice, and back-office services.

The company is looking at applicants who are talented and bold, with great social skills and who like to interact with customers. Previous experience in the field is not required but is an advantage. If you are interested in applying with Concentrix, please visit https://careers.concentrix.com/ and apply to the job that best matches your professional profile. And don't forget to keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram profiles, where the company will share new available positions.

Concentrix, a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, is a technology-enabled CX solutions company specializing in customer engagement and business performance enhancements for some of the world's top brands.

Every day, in more than 40 countries and over 6 continents, our team offers a next-generation experience to its clients and helps businesses better connect with their customers. We are dedicated to creating better business results and making a difference for our clients, through technology, design, data, processes, and people. Visit www.concentrix.com for more information. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tybBZdBmag

