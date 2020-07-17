CINDE announces: IBM to Provide Multicloud Management Services From Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM announced today that it will provide Multicloud Management Platform Services from its service center in Costa Rica to meet the growing international market demand for cloud technology solutions and collaborate in the digital transformation of its clients.

Today's IT architecture is made up of multiple clouds from different vendors, with different distribution models and disparate interfaces. Customers need an IT management tool that ensures consistency, security, and high availability across all their cloud and traditional IT assets. IBM estimates that 98% of organizations plan to adopt multi-cloud architectures by 2021, but only 38% have a hybrid IT management strategy.

IBM Services will support clients in managing their hybrid, multicloud environment, making recommendations for new opportunities to simplify and optimize their hybrid IT environment in order to help companies gain more visibility of cloud costs, availability, and the health of their hybrid cloud operations. This full service will now be provided from Costa Rica and with local talent, to international clients from various industries such as financial services, distribution, industry and government.

"The evolution of technology and digital transformation have increased the need for companies to generate innovation. Technology areas increasingly require greater agility, flexibility and security in their applications," says Alberto Mainieri, Country Manager at IBM Costa Rica. "With this new service, now provided from Costa Rica, we are consolidating our commitment to the country and helping companies create a more agile and competitive IT environment."



This new strategic service adds to the investment made by the company in 2019 in its Cybersecurity Center, which made it the largest in Latin America for IBM.



About IBM Costa Rica



IBM Costa Rica began operating in 2004, providing back office services for Human Resources. Its services have expanded into several high value-added areas such as Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Consulting, Operations Support, Information Technology, Systems Operations, Account Management, Business Analysis, Finance, Administration, and Supply Chains, among others.



