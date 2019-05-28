CINDE Announces: NTT Data Launches Salesforce Center of Excellence in Costa Rica

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE) announced that NTT DATA, Inc. opened a center of excellence in Costa Rica to serve its Salesforce portfolio. The company, located in the America Free Zone industrial park, has been certified as a Platinum Salesforce Partner with more than 15 years of partnership with Salesforce.

NTT DATA, a leading IT services provider, currently has a dozen Salesforce accounts in Costa Rica that need to hire more specialized personnel with English language proficiency. The profiles required are systems engineers or the like, with experience and knowledge of the platform, who can work on integration and development.

To date, the company has 30 employees and will hire more than 100 collaborators during this year. Due to the degree of specialization required, the company will train the new hires.

Costa Rica's Minister of Foreign Trade, Dyalá Jiménez, said: " NTT Data established in Costa Rica three years ago. We thank its confidence in our country with this new center. The Government of President Carlos Alvarado is committed to working and fostering bilingualism even further, as well as expanding the population's technical and academic education, which will ensure new opportunities just like the ones coming from companies like this one."

Franklin Apuy, Vice President and General Manager of NTT Data Costa Rica commented: "Costa Rica plays a very important role in the expansion of technology services for our clients in the United States and Latin America. We are placing our trust in Costa Rican human talent to develop differential factors with respect to our peers in the region."

CINDE's Managing Director, Jorge Sequeira, said: "Thanks to companies like NTT Data in the digital tech industry, Costa Rica's services exports add up to 44% of all exports, which are well above OECD members' exports: 27%. Furthermore, among Costa Rica's total services exports, 48% of them belong to IT and communication technologies. We hope that, working hand in hand with Costa Rican talent, the company continues to consolidate its business in this country."

Those interested in exploring employment opportunities with the company are invited to submit an application at: https://careers-inc.nttdata.com/key/costa-rica.html

NTT DATA Services has more than 30 services centers in more than 50 countries, including Latin American centers in Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Collectively, these centers comprise part of a global network providing standardized and customized business applications and services for global and regional clients, using standards of very high quality and security.

