CINDE Announces: Site Selection Magazine Names CINDE the Best Investment Promotion Agency

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For fifth consecutive year, the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE) was chosen as Central America and the Caribbean's best attracting investment agency. This was given in the Global Best to Invest 2019, published by the prestigious international Site Selection Magazine.

The magazine's research analyzed variables such as: the most professional response to investors' questions, the team with the greatest linguistic diversity and knowledge, the best access to site databases and both general and specific incentives from each sector, and the best information in terms of expectations regarding time to obtain authorizations and for other processes.

It also reviewed the best access to investors with recent projects in the region for testimonials, the best reputation for protecting investor confidentiality, the best reputation for post-establishment services, among others.

Site Selection also interviewed 1,000 experts from all over the world who are responsible for corporate decision-making and site consultants, asking them which organizations they believe are the best in the business.

This recognition is added to that issued by the International Trade Center, a joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, which rated CINDE as the world's top investment promotion agency.

About CINDE

CINDE is a private, non-profit organization that has been committed to the sustainable development and social progress of Costa Rica for 37 years, attracting foreign direct investment in high added-value manufacturing and service industries that create quality employment, knowledge transfer, and production chains. CINDE also works to strengthen Costa Rica's business climate, helping support growth in value activities for the country, improving training of local talent, generating employment, and helping provide better opportunities for Costa Rica's people in the country's different communities.

