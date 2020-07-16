CINDE announces: Teleperformance Costa Rica to Engage 335 Hires in Business Expansion

- Company offers employees a series of benefits and growth opportunities throughout various areas of the company.

- "Costa Rica offers a dynamic talent development platform to fuel the work of the future and, therefore, Teleperformance relies on the country as a strategic partner to grow their business," commented the General Director of CINDE.

- Those interested in applying for a position, may do so via https://www.jobs-tp.cr

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a multinational company that operates in the services sector, will hire more than 335 people in the next three months, due to business expansion.

Positions to be hired are related to bilingual and trilingual customer service in English, French, German, and Portuguese; technical support positions will also be available.

In addition to employment, Teleperformance offers its personnel diverse growth opportunities in various sectors of the company, with the goal of becoming a window to personal and professional growth for its employees.

After recognizing Teleperformance's long history – more than 10 years in Costa Rica – the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, expressed his satisfaction with regards to these new hires, "which will allow 335 homes to enjoy formal and well-paid employment."

The President added that this announcement frames "the continuous effort we have made to equip our workforce, both in language and in technical training, so that Costa Ricans may have diverse opportunities to enter the workforce".

Guillermo Moreno, National Director of Teleperformance Costa Rica, expressed the company's commitment to offering the country a work alternative that allows people to launch a professional career at a solid company that demonstrates continual growth.

"We are very pleased to be part of an employment solution for many people, despite the current crisis that we are experiencing in today's world. We are eager to begin new growth projects with our 335 new hires, who we are sure will be primary drivers of growth for our Teleperformance family," expressed Moreno.

The Minister of Foreign Trade, Dyalá Jimenez, also celebrated Teleperformance's expansion noting that, in the last decade, Costa Rica's services exports have increased by a 7.3% annual average growth rate, reaching a record figure of US $9.503 billion in 2019.

"This inspires us to continue working so that more companies invest in our country as their strategic investment ally," she continued.

Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director of the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE), stated that "Costa Rica offers a dynamic talent development platform to fuel the work of the future and, therefore, Teleperformance relies on the country as a strategic partner to grow their business and meet the new challenges of the knowledge economy."

"Today, the country is home to 178 services sector companies that employ a cumulative total of 72,500 people; in 2019 alone, 6,491 new jobs were generated, 40% of which were occupied by women," said Sequeira.

Those interested in applying for a position may do so at https://www.jobs-tp.cr.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance is a global leader in integrated digital services, serving as a strategic partner for the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office model for support services, which combines three families of broad, high-value solutions: customer experience management, back office services, and commercial process insight services. These end-to-end digital solutions ensure successful customer interaction and streamlined business processes, anchored in a unique and comprehensive, high-tech, high-contact approach.

The Group's 331,000 employees, located in 80 countries, support billions of connections each year, in more than 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "simple, fast and secure" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible and intelligent technological solutions and in compliance with the highest standards of safety and quality in the industry, based on excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.

SOURCE CINDE

Related Links

https://www.cinde.org

