CINDE announces that P&G will hire 150 people in Costa Rica by 2020, consolidating its in-country presence

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (P&G) continues to consolidate its presence in Costa Rica, and has announced that it will hire 150 more people by 2020 in the areas of information technology, finance and logistics.

The announcement was made during P&G's celebration of its 20th anniversary in the country, which was attended by the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado; David Taylor, CEO of P&G; Dyalá Jimenez, Minister of Foreign Trade; and Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director of the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE).

In its first phase, the company began as a Financial Services Center for the Americas. Later in 2008, following successful results, it also opened a Business Transformation IT Center for the Americas focused on reinventing best business practices by aligning processes, people and technology around the world to reduce operating costs and add tangible value at the corporate level. A third phase of its growth took place in 2013 with the opening of its Supply Chain Planning Center for Latin America, which supports processes in various areas such as demand, projections, materials and distribution, among others, for more than 40 countries in the region.

"Procter & Gamble (P&G) is one of the world's largest and most renowned companies, not only for the quantity of products it handles, but also for its ethical standards and the quality of its personnel. P&G is recognized as having one of the best practices in marketing, business, logistics and finance. For the company to have built 20 years of trust in Costa Rica and its talent, with its largest service and logistics center supporting the entire region, is a source of pride for our country because it speaks highly of our human resources globally. I congratulate all the people who make this a great operation," said the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

"As a country, we have gone from high-volume, less complex operations to more sophisticated, high value-added activities. We have been accompanied in this transformation by companies such as P&G, which have contributed to this evolution and have been leading players. Today we are celebrating 20 years of partnership and friendship, but above all the 1,500 opportunities for well-being that the company provides to our people. We hope that these ties will continue to grow, generating value and quality jobs in Costa Rica," said the Minister of Foreign Trade, Dyalá Jiménez.

"Procter & Gamble has been a success story for Costa Rica and an ally to the country in its efforts to attract more investment in innovative areas for the service sector. It is a tangible example of a multinational company that trusted Costa Rica in a very early stage of today's consolidated service sector, constituting not only one of its most important companies, but also providing a benchmark for other companies that transitioned to more sophisticated processes supported by the talent of Costa Ricans," said Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director of CINDE.

P&G is the world's leading consumer products company. More than 1,500 employees currently work in its three key services operations in Costa Rica. These are professionals in business administration, accounting, finance, technology solutions, engineering, logistics and procurement, among others.

