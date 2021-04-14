CINDE Costa Rica Launches New Digital Investor Experience in Line with Industry 4.0

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Awarded by the International Trade Center (ITC) as the world's best Investment Promotion Agency for three years in a row, the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE), has recently launched its new website, a digital experience for investors aimed at Industry 4.0 investments along with Costa Rica's attraction of investment with a purpose to impact the triple bottom line: people, planet, and prosperity.

This new experience reveals Costa Rica's strengths and opportunities in a converging ecosystem where technologies such as R&D, Internet of Things, AR/VR, big data, and analytics, meet with enabling talent capabilities like technology design, innovation, critical thinking, and environmental awareness to drive the next wave of business efficiency and transformation.

CINDE's revamped site has been built from the ground up by Costa Rican talent, developing its web architecture that powers all the new features while achieving maximum control and performance.

Also, the new website displays interactive data points to create a more hands-on experience for all users, featuring interactive information charts, smart indexing for documents and news, a state-of-the-art visualization of internal sections called "The Explorer", and interactive maps that provide the geolocation of companies, educational ecosystem in its surroundings, free trade zones, and an energy and connectivity grid, so investors can better understand spatial features in Costa Rica in this new virtual environment.

"We live in a world where data is essential to make decisions. That was a priority when designing and creating this virtual landscape that includes interactive information points about our business ecosystem. It is home to 12 of the top 30 global MedTech OEMs in the world, as well as 16 of the top 100 IT companies globally, and hosts more than 330 multinationals that continue growing in Costa Rica," explained Jorge Sequeira, CINDE's Managing Director.

He added: "These companies have driven a knowledge-intensive economy, which also drives smart manufacturing, health, and wellbeing. These are strategic clusters that have dynamized Costa Rica's economy, where knowledge-intensive services reached almost US$5 billion in exports during the pandemic in 2020, and MedTech continues to be Costa Rica's #1 export good representing 34% of total exports, equivalent to US$3,941 million."

Surfing a Green, Inclusive Site

In line with the country´s +60-year commitment to sustainability, CINDE's site has been certified as a carbon-neutral website by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Costa Rican organization obtained 5 CERs, equivalent to 5 tons of CO2 to offset all Green House Gas (GHG) emissions from developing and operating the new website.

"Costa Rica has committed to becoming a carbon-neutral country. Sustainability is part of our triple-bottom-line made of people, planet, and prosperity. This certification means a lot to our organization and our strategy on promoting more sustainable investments," added Sequeira.

This demonstrated a continuous commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology in balance with the environment. Costa Rica´s electricity matrix is 99% powered by renewables, harboring operations of companies that are part of the RE100´s, including Microsoft, VMware, 3M, McKinsey & Company, P&G, among others.

Furthermore, the website is full Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA Level compliant, to make content more accessible to a wider range of people with disabilities, including accommodations for blindness, deafness, limited movement, speech disabilities, photosensitivity, and learning disabilities, and cognitive limitations.

Deep-Diving Costa Rica's FDI

The new website has six sections that review in-depth Costa Rica's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) ecosystem:

Why Costa Rica ? Invites to learn about Costa Rica's value proposition, investment incentives, talent development programs, and investment climate improvement.

Invites to learn about value proposition, investment incentives, talent development programs, and investment climate improvement. Our Essence: Reveals the country's proven experience in human talent and technical capabilities of Industry 4.0.

Reveals the country's proven experience in human talent and technical capabilities of Industry 4.0. Strategic country sectors: Reviews the proven-track record of CINDE's cluster, which keeps growing and evolving in 7 strategic sectors.

Reviews the proven-track record of CINDE's cluster, which keeps growing and evolving in 7 strategic sectors. About CINDE: Discovers why CINDE is an advisor and strategic investment partner.

Discovers why CINDE is an advisor and strategic investment partner. Resources: Invites to learn about up-to-date and reliable information about the country.

Invites to learn about up-to-date and reliable information about the country. News and events: Review the latest news of expansions and new companies that took place in the country, as well as the development of strategic projects.

Last year, CINDE announced a record of 81 confirmed projects, 30% of them from non-traditional origins such as Japan, Denmark, France, Germany, India, the UK, and Bosnia, and Herzegovina, while the United States continues to be an important partner and top export destination. That is an example of the array of multicultural projects developed in Costa Rica. Therefore, the website includes an automatic user language detection feature, displaying two language options accordingly: English and Spanish.

