Cinder, Powered by Desora, Partners with Michelin Starred Chef John Critchley to Bring High-Quality Recipes to All Cinder Users

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinder, the world's first 1° precision countertop grill, announced today the launch of its Chef Partnership Program, an exclusive program that will develop high-end recipes designed exclusively for Cinder Grill. For a limited time, existing Cinder users will receive a free lifetime subscription to recipes developed by Michelin Starred Chef John Critchley. Get Cinder on their website here.

Cinder's all-new mobile app guides users through every step of the cooking process, from ingredient selection to food preparation.

The recipes are designed to highlight Cinder's unique Sous-Vide and Grilling capabilities. Users can expect to receive new recipes every week from Chef Critchley with a first batch released today on Cinder's website. Cinder's proprietary Temp-Sense™ algorithm cooks to Sous-Vide perfection without the need for water or plastic bags.

The release also coincides with the launch of the all-new Cinder App for Android. The all-new App now guides users through every step of the cooking process, from ingredient selection to food preparation. Once your food is ready to cook, Cinder takes over with its autopilot cooking, which makes overcooking impossible.

"Our mission with Cinder is to give every person the ability to make restaurant-quality food from the comfort of their home," said Michel Maalouly, Co-Founder and CEO of Desora, the company behind Cinder. "Our partnership today with Chef John Critchley is a huge step in that direction."

About Chef John Critchley

Executive Chef John Critchley is a Michelin Starred Chef and experienced Culinary Director. He is currently Head Chef of Culinary Innovation at Chew. Under John's culinary leadership as Executive Chef, the award-winning Siren Restaurant by RW Group in Washington D.C. received its Michelin star in 2017.

About Cinder

Cinder, powered by Desora, is a countertop grill with the precision of sous-vide and the power of an outdoor grill. It cooks incredible food effortlessly. Cinder provides edge-to-edge even cooking and high-temperature searing with no temperature fluctuations. To learn more about Cinder, visit https://www.cindergrill.com/ or visit them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Desora

Founded by Harvard University engineers to pioneer cooking, Desora uses science and proven results to empower users to perfect their cooking. Cinder is part of Desora's quality line of smart-kitchen products, which include the iKamand, ProJoe, Classic III and Big Joe III grills, developed in partnership with Kamado Joe. To learn more about Desora, visit https://desora.co or visit them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

