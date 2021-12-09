BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly every industry in the world has its own set of annual awards designed to honor and recognize the best in the business for their sizeable contributions and unwavering commitment to the craft. In business, the Stevie Awards are among the highest honors one can achieve. To receive two in one calendar year is practically unheard of, but one author, speaker, radio host, and racial equity consultant has dismantled the status quo to change the way society views social equity in business. Cindi Bright, author of The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America has won not one, but two gold Stevie Awards in 2021, Women In Business: Social Impact on Race award and now Book of the Year.

Cindi Bright's The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America Wins its Second Gold Stevie Award For Book of the Year

Cindi Bright is a renowned author, TEDx speaker, guest lecturer at universities like New York University, University of Connecticut, and Antioch University, and a true provocateur of change. Earlier this year, Cindi released her groundbreaking book The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America, a deep-dive into the uncomfortable truths, biases, and ever-present problems minorities face in the corporate world.

These conversations are uncomfortable but are required to make progress in curating a more equitable economy. Cindi Bright masterfully addresses these conversations head-on and forces us to challenge our own biases and look inward to find an outward solution to the problems we face in society in 2021.

Seven years ago, Cindi graduated with an Executive MBA, taking her career and business to a new level. Rising like a phoenix from the ashes from her abuse in Corporate America, Cindi is making waves to disrupt the toxicity that is engrained in the corporate landscape

"I love this book's balance of vulnerability, honesty and readability. Anyone at any level in Corporate America, will relate to the characters described in this book. You will be crushed and inspired in each chapter." ~Erin Jones, Independent Education and Systems Consultant

Now a race relations expert and two-time Gold Stevie Award winner, Cindi's legacy is laying the foundation for a revolutionized, equitable corporate system that inspires, encourages, and nurtures individuals of all backgrounds, beliefs, and races.

To learn more about Cindi Bright and The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America, please visit: https://www.cindibright.com/

About Cindi Bright

Cindi Bright is an author, speaker, radio host, TEDx speaker, and racial equity consultant based in Bellevue, Washington. A provocateur of change, Cindi is committed to cultivating meaningful systemic change by shining a light on the ugly truth of corporate America. Leveraging her expansive career as a human resources executive for numerous fortune 500 companies, Cindi tells her story as a bi-racial woman in power to empower her audience. In her new book The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America, Cindi offers an unapologetic account of racism through her lens, shedding light on the gross imbalance of power within the workplace, and what we can do to change it.

