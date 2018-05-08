Cindicator Initiates Symbiotic Network to Collaborate With and Help Tokenize Like-Minded Businesses

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688529/Cindicator_Logo.jpg )

Cindicator will help its partners to tokenize their businesses and create circular economies, sharing experience, connections, and other resources. The members of the Symbiotic Network will strengthen each other's products and technologies.

Cindicator welcomes companies that:

have the potential to create a technology or business synergy with Cindicator's HI;

research and develop new protocol layers of DLT to strengthen the digital assets ecosystem;

create new models for decision-making and management of decentralised organisations and networks.

"We are facilitating a network of partners and are anticipating synergies with teams of a new type - tokenized companies. The network ideology is ingrained in the DNA of these organizations. They understand the importance of uniting and sharing resources and knowledge, which is essential in today's world where a wave of distributed ledger technologies and digital assets is precipitating a new type of thinking and new societies," says Yuri Lobyntsev, co-founder and CTO of Cindicator.

"Today's governments and other centralized institutions are ill-equipped to adapt to accelerating technological, societal, and economic changes. When a system cannot be transformed from the top, it changes from the inside. This is happening right now. Ideology-driven network organizations of the new economy are emerging everywhere," says Mike Brusov, co-founder and CEO of Cindicator. "The decentralized network is able to produce insights, unexpected ideas and solutions. It brings creativity and security and makes the whole ecosystem highly adaptive," he adds.

3 companies have already joined Symbiotic Network. They are Svandis, a platform for financial research with analytical and visualisation tools for the crypto community, Blue Frontiers, a leader of seasteads movement that is building a permanent settlements on floating structures in French Polynesia, and SLP, a decentralized platform for loyalty programs with a blockchain based bonus points exchange.

Read the full manifesto and apply here to become a part of Cindicator Symbiotic Network.

About Cindicator

Founded in 2015, Cindicator transformed from a B2B fintech startup to a partly decentralized networked organization with an internal economy of token holders. Cindicator's Hybrid Intelligence technology is based on an ecosystem of 100,000+ analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI to create predictive analytics for investment decisions.

For its token sale in September 2017, Cindicator developed a Whitelist methodology, now adopted as an industry standard. They accepted $15m from $500m in offers, selecting 4,507 developers, entrepreneurs, data scientists, and traders from 33,449 applicants to build its tokenized community.

