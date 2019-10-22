Cindy Crawford Joins Zeel As Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the Massage On Demand® company and global wellness brand, is thrilled to announce that Cindy Crawford, world-renowned supermodel and entrepreneur, will be joining the company as Brand Ambassador.

Crawford, whose modeling career has spanned nearly three decades, has graced over 1,000 magazine covers worldwide. Her timeless beauty and remarkable success have made her one of the most trusted names representing beauty, home, wellness, and fashion. Her entrepreneurial spirit has given her a voice far beyond the pages of magazines and led her to a series of thoughtful business collaborations, including best-selling exercise videos, her hugely successful line of Meaningful Beauty skincare products, and the Cindy Crawford Home Collection. When she is not modeling or pursuing her entrepreneurial endeavors, Crawford commits significant time to her family; husband Rande Gerber and their two children, Presley and Kaia.

"There is no better authority on living a balanced, healthy life than Cindy Crawford," said Zeel co-founder, Alison Harmelin. "Cindy is a wellspring of health and beauty knowledge. For thirty years people have been turning to her for her beauty and lifestyle advice. She's the perfect ambassador to speak to the role massage and wellness play in helping people look and feel their very best."

"I'm excited to partner with Zeel because health and wellness have played such a major role in my career and lifestyle," said Cindy Crawford. "I love being able to share my advice and secrets to living a balanced life. I'm proud to be part of a company that shares these values."

About Zeel

A high-growth global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage. Recently surpassing more than 1,000,000 appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform counts over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. Zeel offers on-demand, at-home massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. Zeel is also home to Zeel Spa®, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas across the country and Zeel@Work, bringing chair massage, yoga and assisted stretching to the employees of thousands of US based corporations.

