Cindy Eckert, Founder and CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, to Keynote Harvard Business School's 2025 Women's Health Summit

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business School has named Cindy Eckert, Founder and CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, as the Keynote Speaker for the 2025 Women's Health Summit, taking place Saturday, November 8, at the David Rubenstein Treehouse at Harvard Business School in Boston.

Hosted by the Harvard Business School Healthcare Club's Women's Health Special Interest Group, the summit brings together investors, innovators, and industry leaders shaping the future of women's health. Eckert will deliver the opening keynote, sharing lessons from her decade-long mission to make women's health impossible to ignore.

"Harvard shaping a stage for women's health innovation is powerful — it signals that what was once sidelined is now a top-tier business conversation," said Cindy Eckert, CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals. "This is where science, capital, and cultural willpower meet — and where we can lift the next generation of women."

Widely recognized as one of the most influential voices in women's health entrepreneurship, Eckert has built a career championing access, equity, and innovation. Her company, Sprout Pharmaceuticals, developed the first FDA-approved treatment for low sexual desire in women — marking a milestone that changed both medicine and mindset.

Under her leadership, Sprout has helped drive national conversations around equity in healthcare, catalyzed new investment in women's health, and challenged the industry to address long-overlooked needs.

The 2025 Women's Health Summit is sponsored by J.P. Morgan, Cooley, the Harvard Business School Health Care Initiative, In Women's Health, and Pillar VC. The event will also feature executives from Maven, Midi, Oura, Evvy, and Wisp, alongside a student pitch competition showcasing emerging ventures in women's health.

Now in its second year, the summit has quickly become a cornerstone event for the next generation of innovators shaping the future of women's care.

About Sprout Pharmaceuticals

Sprout Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront of revolutionizing women's health, pioneering innovative treatments that address long-overlooked needs. As the visionary company behind the first-ever FDA-approved treatment for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), Sprout has ignited a cultural shift in the conversation surrounding women's sexual health, perimenopause, and menopause.

This groundbreaking advancement reflects a deep commitment to scientific innovation, advocacy, and accessibility for women who have long been underserved in their sexual wellness journeys.

