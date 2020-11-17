Cindy McCain and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Join Forces for a Renew Democracy Initiative & McCain Institute Virtual Event: Restoring Civic Duty and Civility in America

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us on Monday, Nov 23rd at 12 pm ET for a discussion about restoring civic duty and civility with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Cindy McCain, moderated by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and RDI Board member, Anne Applebaum. Register at rdi.org/register .

The election may be over, but the nation is more polarized than it has ever been. In the 1960 Presidential election, just 10% of political ads were negative; in 2012, only 14% were positive . It often feels like half the country simply cannot relate to the other half. Where does the populace go from here? How can the United States function as a single nation when people can't bear the thought of sitting across the table from one another? This isn't a new problem, but it has now reached a boiling point. So how can those in politics, government, civil society reintroduce hope and a sense of belonging?

The Renew Democracy Initiative and the McCain Institute are excited to host three incredible women to discuss these questions and think about how we can move forward.

Cindy McCain and RDI Board member, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D) are prominent members of opposing political parties, but have never let that get in the way of their friendship. They have worked tirelessly to mend the divides tearing the nation apart and they look forward to sharing more about their unique friendship as they discuss how to make cross-partisan friendships a reality.

