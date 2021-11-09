Cindy Williams To Star in One-Woman Show Me, Myself & Shirley

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cindy Williams will take the national stage starring in Me, Myself & Shirley, a one-woman show, for a limited US tour across nineteen cities beginning in January 2022. Tickets are on sale now in various markets, and more information is available at MeMyselfandShirley.com.

Produced by Duggan & Zucker Entertainment, the legendary star of the iconic comedy series, Laverne & Shirley will share memories of her career and hilarious backstage tales from her lifetime in entertainment. Although best known for her role as Shirley Feeney, Cindy Williams is a versatile actress and comedienne who overcame a challenging childhood to pursue her love of acting and found stardom.

During Me, Myself & Shirley, Williams will chronicle the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of her life in Hollywood. Her career includes working with Academy Award-winning directors Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, George Cukor, Roger Corman and Jack Nicholson and in several films including two nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: American Graffiti and The Conversation. Her friends and co-stars include Penny Marshall, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Henry Winkler, Richard Dreyfus, Gene Hackman, Dame Maggie Smith, Gene Kelly, Andy Kaufman and Robert Duval.

Me, Myself & Shirley creative team includes lighting design by Jose Santiago, video logistics by Josieu Jean, video designs by Declan Duggan & Zak Hudson, Justin Duggan as production associate, and production supervision by Charles H. Duggan.

Me, Myself & Shirley 2022 National Tour Dates:

Palm Springs, CA | January 20 – 22 | Annenberg Theater

Phoenix, AZ | January 27 – 29 | Herberger Stage

Santa Fe, NM | February 1 | Lensic Performing Arts Center

Las Cruces, NM | February 4 – 6 | Rio Grande Theatre

Austin, TX | February 10 – 13 | Long Center Rollins Theatre

Houston, TX | February 18 – 19 | Hobby Center Zilkha Hall

San Antonio, TX | February 25 – 27 | Empire Theatre

Tulsa, OK | March 3 – 5 | Williams Theater

Oklahoma City, Ok | March 11 – 13 | Lyric at the Plaza

Richardson, TX | March 18 – 20 | Eisemann Center

Carmel, IN | March 23 | Tarkington Theater

Springfield, IL | March 25 – 26 | Hoogland Center

Chicago, IL | April 1 – 3 | Studebaker Theater

Lexington, KY | April 7 | Lyric Theatre

High Point, NC | April 10 | High Point Theater

Raleigh, NC | April 15 – 16 | Fletcher Opera Theater

Asheville, NC | April 19 – 20 | Wortham Theatre

Chattanooga, TN | April 23 | Walker Theater

Atlanta, GA | April 29 – May 1 | Rich Theater

