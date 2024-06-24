Cinedapt Announces Public Waitlist for Patented, Award-Winning, Copyright-Respecting Artificial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedapt®, an innovator in film technology, is thrilled to announce the public waitlist for its patented, award-winning, copyright-respecting Artificial Intelligence technology. With a focus on respecting copyrights and fostering job growth in the film and technology industries, Cinedapt introduces its patented Cinedaptive software and "Whiteboard Challenge® Cinedaptive Variants", bringing a new era of personalized cinematic experiences.

Cinedapt has been recognized with prestigious awards such as the Webby Awards, W3 Awards, and Davey Awards for its patented film technology and screenplay processing software, highlighting its commitment to innovation. Unlike generic Artificial Intelligence tools that might compromise copyright integrity, Cinedapt adheres to the highest legal and ethical standards, ensuring that each personalized film respects the intellectual property of all creators.

"Our Cinedaptive Intelligence distinguishes itself from generic Generative Artificial Intelligence by focusing on job creation and respecting copyrights, rather than merely automating tasks or plagiarizing content," said Michael Kureth, founder of Cinedapt. "We invite you to join our waitlist and experience how our technology not only personalizes content but also upholds the dignity and rights of creators in the filmmaking community."

To join the public waitlist and be part of this innovative journey in film, please visit https://cinedapt.com/beta/.

About Cinedapt

Cinedapt, founded by Michael Kureth, the visionary copyright holder behind the first video streaming service model for filmmakers, is setting new standards in the film industry. By integrating advanced machine learning and proprietary patented technologies, Cinedapt not only personalizes the viewing experience but also protects and respects the copyrights and careers of those within the industry. This approach is dedicated to enhancing the global film experience while creating new job opportunities and supporting existing careers in film technology. Cinedapt is a Verified Vendor with the United States Federal Government.

