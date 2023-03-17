Cinedigm Acquires All US Rights to Japanese Remake of Cult Sci-Fi Horror Film CUBE For Its SCREAMBOX Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm has acquired all US rights to the Japanese sci-fi horror movie CUBE. A remake of the 1997 award-winning Canadian cult classic, CUBE takes a deeper, darker and deadlier look at isolation and gore. Cinedigm plans to release the remake on its horror streaming platform, SCREAMBOX, which is powered by Bloody Disgusting, on April 11 as a SCREAMBOX Original.

Directed by Yasuhiko Shimizu ("Pension: Love Is Pink"), CUBE, which released theatrically last year in Japan, follows a group of strangers who find themselves trapped in a sadistic maze without remembering how they got there. After waking up drugged and disoriented, the prisoners, who seemingly have nothing in common, find themselves in mysterious room inscribed with an unfamiliar code. Looking for ways to escape, they discover the room is riddled with lethal traps. As fear and distrust swirl around them, the group must work together to survive.

The 1997 brutal, sci-fi horror classic by Vincenzo Natali was so successful that it spawned Cube²: Hypercube (2002) and Cube Zero (2004). Natali (Splice, In the Tall Grass, NBC's "Hannibal") stayed on as an executive producer of the Japanese remake with Kôji Tokuo writing the adapted screenplay. The Japanese remake, which has grossed almost $2.5 million in the international box office, stars award-winning actor Masaki Suda ("Ah, Koya"), Anne Watanabe ("Murder on the Orient Express"), Masaki Okada (Drive My Car), Takumi Saitoh (Life in a Box) and Kôtarô Yoshida (Doctor X). The film was Produced by Satoko Ishida and Akiko Funatsu with Shigeaki Yoshida also attached as Executive Producer.

"Vincenzo Natali's CUBE is a modern cult classic that broke new ground with its unique production design and groundbreaking storytelling," said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm. "This new Japanese experience honors the original and delivers the goods horror fans expect to see. CUBE enthusiasts are going to want to solve this puzzle on SCREAMBOX this spring."

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Director of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm and Meri Koyama, Head of Sales, on behalf of Shochiku Co, LTD.

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Zombies and more. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like Slumber Party Massacre and the original House on Haunted Hill, the blockbuster indie horror films The Outwaters and Terrifier 2 as well as horror series such as "The Island" and "Master of Horror." SCREAMBOX recently acquired the docuseries "RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop" and the documentary film "Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story". SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.com.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/LKrc09iDrgQ

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com .

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

Stream. Scream. Repeat. Powered by Bloody Disgusting, SCREAMBOX delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won't find anywhere else and visit www.screambox.com for more information. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and screambox.com.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

The Lippin Group for Cinedigm

[email protected]

Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.