Cinedigm Launches ROW8 Theatrical Titles on its Cineverse Service

Major Hollywood studio theatrical releases now available on Cineverse via ROW8's transactional Multi-platform Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier streaming company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that it has integrated ROW8 into the Company's recently launched flagship streaming service, Cineverse. Through this partnership with ROW8, Cineverse is now offering consumers the ability to rent recently released premium movies as well as select films still in theaters on a transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) basis. ROW8 offers the latest Hollywood movies, fresh from their theatrical runs and makes them available to consumers before they are released on subscription streaming services. Hit films available at launch include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Babylon, Plane and M3GAN.

This partnership with ROW8 substantially increases the breadth of content on Cineverse by providing access to premium titles via a "Still in Theaters" promotional shelf on the website's main page and a dedicated section on Cineverse showcasing ROW8's full content offering. ROW8's entire catalog of over 2,000 titles will be featured on Cineverse and available within Cineverse's search feature. Premium titles can be rented via cineverse.com with support for viewing rented titles on additional platforms coming shortly.

ROW8 currently has licensing deals with major Hollywood studios including Disney, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros., among others. Additionally, Cinedigm's own upcoming theatrical releases will be distributed on Cineverse via ROW8, resulting in unprecedented access to Cinedigm's content catalog across all business models (TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and FAST) in one destination.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Cinedigm to bring the newest Hollywood movies to their consumer base via Cineverse. Cinedigm has consistently demonstrated an unerring approach to meeting the diverse needs of its consumers, and unlocking high value viewing occasions via the freshest and most recognizable films in the world will further enhance their already compelling consumer offer," said Jasmina Christoph, Founder and President at ROW8.

"ROW8 has established itself through their consumer-friendly approach to transactional streaming and by providing access to high-quality major Hollywood studios as well as independent new releases and evergreen titles," remarked Cinedigm's Chief Technology & Product Officer, Tony Huidor. "With this deal, Cinedigm significantly enhances Cineverse's film catalog and joins an elite club of streaming platforms that offer in-theater and newly released films. As we continue to work towards our goal of making Cineverse the "Spotify of Film", we aim to offer movie lovers one of the most compelling and complete streaming experiences in the industry."

About ROW8

ROW8 is a subscription-free movie only OTT service featuring both new and catalog titles and has distribution deals with all the major studios. It also features its proprietary "Movie Love Guarantee" allowing customers to return their film within the first 30 minutes and exchange it for another without any additional fees and its patent pending "Scene Alert" monitoring system which alerts parents to inappropriate scenes before they air and gives them control over what content their children see. Visit ROW8 at www.row8.com

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com .

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse is your ticket to a world of entertainment delights, thrilling filmmaker discoveries, and more. In a world where algorithms steer viewers towards the predictable, Cineverse will buck that trend with a focus not only on passionate curation but also by leveraging Cinedigm's Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. From artfully entertaining American indies to the boldest in global film and television, emerging voices, and non-fiction storytelling, Cineverse's library of world-class, on-demand content, and lineup of free linear channels, will reward the curious and adventurous.

PRESS CONTACTS FOR CIDM:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti (New York)

Kevin Broderick (Los Angeles)

The Lippin Group for Cinedigm

[email protected]

Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.