Cinedigm Launches Three of the Company's FAST channels on Amazon Freevee - RetroCrush, Dove Channel and Docurama

Company Expands Distribution for its Enthusiast Channels

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the premier independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast audiences, today announced the launch of three free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels on Amazon Freevee: RetroCrush, The Dove Channel, and Docurama. These channels join others from Cinedigm's portfolio of streaming brands to be available as free linear channels on Freevee including Realmadrid TV, El Rey, Bob Ross: The Joy of Painting, The Elvis Presley Channel, Midnight Pulp, and the Nacelle Pop Channel.

RetroCrush is the home to the Company's best-in-breed anime channel. RetroCrush allows viewers to experience the golden age of anime with fan favorites and deep cuts across the classic anime TV and movie spectrum, including more than 100 series and 40 feature films from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Some of the leading films & series Freevee customers will find on RetroCrush range from cyberpunk classics like Bubblegum Crisis, Cyber City Oedo 808 and Megazone 23, to exclusive feature releases like Fusé: Memoirs of the Hunter Girl and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture.

The Dove Channel is a top source for family-friendly feature films and television series filled with uplifting and enlightening programming that the whole family can enjoy together. This includes Sue Thomas F.B.Eye, McLeod's Daughters, The Ultimate Gift and A Match Made at Christmas.

Docurama is a one-of-a-kind channel dedicated to offering a provocative selection of compelling and award-winning documentaries, films and TV series exploring impactful and entertaining true-life stories. Popular films featured on the channel are Secrets of the Universe, Battlefronts of World War II and Beatles: How the Beatles Changed the World.

Said Cinedigm Networks EVP & General Manager David Chu, "Now Amazon Freevee customers will have the opportunity to enjoy the unique blend of entertainment content that our channels deliver. Each channel has seen major success in building audiences via its linear channel and VOD apps, as well as on social media, and now we are able to expand the reach of these channels to a new audience with this agreement."

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FAST channels, available anytime, for free.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com .

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter ( Cinedigm Twitter ), LinkedIn ( Cinedigm LinkedIn ), Facebook ( Cinedigm Facebook ), StockTwits ( Cinedigm Stocktwits ) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

