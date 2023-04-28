Cinedigm Partners with Quincy Jones' Qwest TV to Launch Cutting-Edge Music Channel on Cineverse

Qwest TV Now Available as Part of Growing FAST Channel Lineup on Cinedigm's Flagship Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm, (NASDAQ: CIDM), the premier independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast audiences, announced today a partnership with Quincy Jones' Qwest TV (www.qwest.tv), the global hub for music and culture, to bring the Qwest TV linear channel to its flagship streaming service, Cineverse.

A 24-hour free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel focused on jazz, blues, soul, funk and global music, Qwest TV delivers a premium viewing and listening experience to its users for music and culture. The streaming channel emphasizes high-quality audio and video production and curates content from a treasure trove of concerts, documentaries, interviews and archive films. Programs available on the streaming channel will include concerts, interviews and documentaries with legends such as Gregory Porter, Anderson .Paak, Questlove, Erykah Badu, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Carl Cox, Marcus Miller and Miles Davis.

Reza Ackbaraly, CEO of Qwest TV adds: "We're extremely proud to join Cineverse with our great line-up of concerts, documentaries and interviews. Qwest TV will bring Cineverse viewers an experience of high-end and diverse music, with top content spanning 'from bebop to hip-hop' jazz, as my friend and co-founder Quincy says, soul, funk, hip-hop, R&B and even classical."

Qwest TV joins a growing lineup of FAST channels and on-demand TV shows and films available on Cineverse. Other channels included range from Screambox TV (horror) and RetroCrush (anime) to The Dove Channel (faith & family), Shout! Factory TV (comedy), Gusto TV (food), Crime Hunters (true crime), AsianCrush (pan-Asian), The Bob Ross Channel, The Elvis Presley Channel, Johnny Carson TV and The Carol Burnett Show, to name a few.

Said David Chu, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Cinedigm Networks: "We're incredibly thrilled to add Qwest TV, a premier destination for passionate music fans, to our current line-up of FAST channels on Cineverse. Quincy Jones is an icon in the music industry, and we can't wait for fans to discover and experience his hand-picked, premium music content for themselves."

Cineverse is your ticket to a world of entertainment delights, thrilling filmmaker discoveries, and more. In a world where algorithms steer viewers towards the predictable, Cineverse will buck that trend with a focus not only on passionate curation but also by leveraging Cinedigm's Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. From artfully entertaining American indies to the boldest in global film and television, emerging voices, and non-fiction storytelling, Cineverse's library of world-class, on-demand content, and lineup of free linear channels, will reward the curious and adventurous. Cineverse is available at https://www.cineverse.com and can be downloaded from all major app platforms.

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Co-founded by Quincy Jones, Qwest TV Live is a free, 24-hour service showcasing diverse, beautiful and high-end music from around the world. We break down the barriers between the world's best sounds and share them with a community on the search for more diversity, virtuosity and depth. These expertly curated ad-supported portals transport viewers into rich musical universes. Qwest TV Live embodies co-founder Quincy Jones' mission to inspire, educate and unite people through music, regardless of genre or geography.

