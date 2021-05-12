CineLife Entertainment Announces, Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature, Exclusively in Cinemas Celebrating the Iconic TV Show, Coming to Theatres This May

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CineLife Entertainment®, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, today announced Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature, coming exclusively to theaters on May 19, 2021, in celebration of the beloved TV series The Sopranos.

Directed by Kristian Fraga, the unforgettable three-film cinema event offers the fans unique insights from the Critics, the Cast & the Creator about this epic, multi-award-winning series that screened over seven seasons, eighty-six episodes, and is still regularly cited today as one of the best television series of all time.

In the first film, My Dinner With Alan: A Sopranos Session, acclaimed TV critics Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall discuss the state of television, psychiatry, gangsterism, their 20-year friendship, and covering The Sopranos for the Newark Star-Ledger, Tony Soprano's hometown paper.

The second film, The Last Supper: A Sopranos Session, is an intimate dinner at Il Cortile with key members of the cast of The Sopranos; Federico Castellucio, Arthur J. Nascarella, Vincent Pastore, and Vincent Curatola, as they reminisce about the show and how the cast used to dine at the very same restaurant after their characters had been killed off.

The third and final film, David Chase: A Sopranos Session, treats fans to an exclusive and rare interview with the show's creator, David Chase. He talks about his childhood memories of Newark, the vision behind the series, and experiencing The Sopranos on the big screen.

"Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature will be such a special event for fans of the show, as they learn behind-the-scenes magic and personal accounts from their favorite cast members. We are thrilled to be able to bring this experience to life in theaters across the country and celebrate one of the greatest shows on television," CineLife Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Bernadette McCabe.

In order to provide an experience that is as safe as possible in these current unprecedented times, CineLife will be welcoming fans to theatres that are adhering to new guidelines for safe viewing, utilizing CinemaSafe: a program promoting protocols and guidelines developed and supported by leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theatres.

For tickets and more information please visit: https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/celebrating-the-sopranos/

