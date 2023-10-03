CineLife Entertainment Continues Partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures with the Return of the Halloween Franchise to Cinemas, 45 Years After its Initial Debut

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CineLife Entertainment®, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, announced today that it will re-release John Carpenter's 1978 masterpiece, Halloween and its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989). The legendary series, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, will be back in theaters beginning September 2023.

John Carpenter's iconic Halloween came to cinemas and on drive-in screens nationwide on October 25, 1978. The renowned film, which has maintained an unprecedented and growing following for 45 years, is often considered a catalyst for today's horror films as it showcased a frightening story that Hollywood had never seen before. The original film follows Michael Myers, the infamous villain who turns a night of Halloween tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis' breakthrough role.

In 1988, Producer Moustapha Akkad reinvigorated the franchise with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, which is held by many fans as one of the most popular films in the series, followed shortly thereafter by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, premiered in 1989 to continue the legacy of the infamous character.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Halloween through this continued partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures," says Bernadette McCabe, CineLife Entertainment's Executive Vice President. "For almost a decade, we have delighted Halloween fans by bringing this series back to theaters. After the positive impact it's had, it only felt right to bring back this tradition for another year. We are grateful for this collaboration and are excited to see this year's response."

CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films have partnered to bring these showings to viewers worldwide.

"The iconic Halloween series combines one of the most thrilling and chilling characters in the history of cinema with the Halloween holiday, making a trip to the theaters for these films during this time of year an incredibly awesome experience," says Ryan Freimann, SVP of Trancas and Compass. "Making the re-release of these films a tradition for new fans of the franchise and those who have been with us since the beginning is an honor."

For tickets and more information please visit: https://www.1978halloween.com

About CineLife Entertainment
CineLife Entertainment® acquires and distributes event cinema in the U.S., operating as a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks: the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving the needs of arthouse and luxury exhibitors for cinema advertising, pre show entertainment, event cinema and digital display distribution. Spotlight, owned by Wagner-Cuban Companies and Arthouse Marketing Group, represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Center, Landmark Theatres and Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/.

About Compass International Pictures & Trancas International Films
Trancas International Films is a motion picture production and distribution company based primarily in Los Angeles but operating worldwide. In addition to numerous other films in its library, Trancas, along with its subsidiary, Compass International Pictures, has been involved with the production of each film in the iconic Halloween franchise, including the recent Halloween Trilogy from Director David Gordon Green released by Universal Pictures. Trancas has production and distribution deals with companies including Miramax, Paramount, Lionsgate, and Shout Factory.

