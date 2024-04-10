CINELIVE Chooses Sony Electronics' Production Technologies for Its New 4K HDR Cinematic Broadcast Truck

Featuring the Company's Shallow Depth of Field Cameras and Professional Monitors, the Distinctive Live Production Truck Serves a New Breed of Entertainment and Corporate Events

PARAMUS, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CINELIVE, a new outside broadcast (OB) truck experience optimized for live entertainment and corporate events, has debuted a new 53-foot cinematic trailer, incorporating Sony's latest production technologies. The mobile unit supports IMAG and streaming and will be used for large live productions, offering an option to achieve a comprehensive cinematic style while offering a user experience familiar to the broadcast community.

The CINELIVE truck will feature Sony's latest production technologies, highlighted by solutions that support shallow depth of field including:

8 x HDC-F5500 wired for 16 cameras; Super 35mm system cameras and related accessories, including a 4K ISO record license, which will be used for cinematic event capture.

ISO record license, which will be used for cinematic event capture. 4 x FR7 : full frame pan-tilt-zoom cameras with an interchangeable SELC1635G wide-angle lens, stationed in the truck with SMPTE fiber bases.

SMPTE 8 x FWD-55A95L : 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) professional BBRAVIA ® displays, which will be used for the truck's multi-view monitor wall.

x BBRAVIA 3 x BVM-HX310 : 31-inch 4K HDR reference monitors for the truck's colorists who can live grade with Look Up Tables ( LUTs ), in real-time.

HDR LUTs 12 x PVM-X series: 32-inch , 24-inch , and 18-inch 4K HDR TRIMASTER monitors that serve as the truck's back bench confidence monitors.

"As the broadcast landscape shifts, we're seeing an overwhelming customer desire to produce live events employing a cinematic look," said Zack Pittman, President, CINELIVE. "While the disparate technologies to achieve shallow depth of field exist, CINELIVE is leading the charge in providing an all-encompassing OB solution, which is powered by Sony's reliable cinematic lineup. With expertise in broadcast production and cinematic expression, Sony's comprehensive breadth of technology and know-how was uniquely suited to support this initiative as the leading manufacturer in enabling real-time production techniques."

"We're proud that the CINELIVE truck has chosen Sony's technologies to offer corporate and entertainment clients a one-of-a-kind experience that will empower a new dimension of expression and creativity," said Kento Sayama, Deputy Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics. "Featuring cinematic 4K HDR cameras, and a full complement of monitors and displays, customers can enhance their live productions to incorporate the latest trends and industry requests and incorporate an immersive, cinematic feel, while enjoying the familiarity and dependability of the Sony ecosystem."

Sony Electronics' technologies will be on display April 14-17, 2024, in booth C8201 at the National Associations of Broadcasters Show (NAB) in Las Vegas, and the CINELIVE truck will be present in booth C8539.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit https://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About CINELIVE

CINELIVE, based in Dallas, Texas, is a subsidiary of PMG (Pittman Media Group). Driven by a passion for pushing boundaries, CINELIVE is at the forefront of the industry, pushing the envelope to elevate the art of storytelling. Our flagship OB Truck brings a 100% no compromise Cinematic video and immersive audio experience to broadcast. Serving the U.S. and Canada, we cater to Broadcast, Entertainment, Corporate Events, and Trade Shows. Visit cine.live for more information.

