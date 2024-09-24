Cinelytic Launches Callaia: A Powerful AI-Driven Script Coverage Platform

The New Transformative Tool Delivers Objective, Comprehensive Story Insights and Valuable Go-To-Market Recommendations in Seconds Rather Than Days, Empowering Content Creators, Filmmakers and Executives with Unparalleled Insights

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinelytic, the pioneer in Entertainment AI, today announced the launch of Callaia , its groundbreaking AI script coverage tool - designed to analyze scripts and provide powerful, actionable intelligence that elevates storytelling and maximizes commercial success. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, Callaia is set to redefine how filmmakers, creators and studio executives approach script coverage by offering unparalleled speed, depth, and accuracy.

Callaia is designed to enhance traditional script coverage by delivering comprehensive recommendations including log lines, synopses, summaries, keywords, runtime, estimated budgets, recommended release strategies, film comps, cast suggestions, and in-depth evaluations of key creative attributes such as premise, originality, dialogue, structure, character, logic, conflict, tone, pacing, and craft.

"With Callaia, we are empowering creators and industry professionals to make informed decisions faster, providing them with the gold standard in coverage and strategic insights that are crucial for success in today's competitive entertainment landscape," said Tobias Queisser, Co-founder & CEO of Cinelytic. "By going beyond traditional script coverage, Callaia will make you a more effective storyteller and improve the commercial viability of your project"."

Callaia offers professional-grade data security and privacy features and is engineered by veteran AI researchers and cybersecurity experts to surpass the most stringent security standards, ensuring that every script is protected.

In addition to its powerful script analysis capabilities, Callaia users have the option to upgrade the coverage to Cinelytic's full distribution forecast, providing a comprehensive view of a project's market potential. As part of the Cinelytic family, Callaia empowers creators with fast, insightful script coverage, while Cinelytic offers enterprise-level tools that support the entire filmmaking lifecycle.

Experience Callaia now at Callaia.ai .

About Callaia:

Callaia is a game-changing AI-powered platform that redefines how filmmakers, content creators, and studio executives evaluate and optimize their scripts. Instantly delivering in-depth story analysis, strategic go-to-market insights, and creative recommendations, Callaia offers more than just script coverage - it provides powerful, actionable intelligence that elevates storytelling and maximizes commercial success. From loglines to budget forecasts and casting decisions, Callaia drives smarter, faster decisions with unmatched speed, precision, and confidence, all while ensuring top-level security.

About Cinelytic:

Cinelytic is the leading AI-driven content intelligence platform, providing comprehensive solutions that support the entertainment industry across the entire filmmaking value chain. With a robust suite of products including Callaia for AI-powered script coverage, Cinelytic for revenue forecasting, talent analytics, and optimizing distribution strategies as well as RightsTrade for evaluating, screening, buying, and selling content rights, Cinelytic helps to maximize productivity and deliver crucial insights. Trusted by Hollywood's leading studios, Cinelytic empowers users to make informed decisions that drive success throughout the content lifecycle.

For more information, visit cinelytic.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Jaffe

[email protected]

SOURCE Cinelytic