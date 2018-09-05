Cinelytic raises US$2.25M to Enhance Evaluation of Content in the Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinelytic, Inc. announced today a US$2.25M investment by T&B Media Global, the largest film fund in Thailand. The deal will enable Cinelytic to further advance its leading role in AI driven decision support for the entertainment industry.

Cinelytic combines AI and cloud-based technologies to enable entertainment industry professionals to make faster, and better-informed, decisions throughout the content value chain by providing comprehensive data, predictive analytics and project management tools in an integrated online platform.

Tobias Queisser, Co-founder & CEO of Cinelytic said: "We are witnessing a seismic shift in the entertainment industry: while rapid technological advances have disrupted the traditional entertainment industry, they have also created huge opportunities. By using the latest in machine learning, and cloud-based technology, we are able to provide the entertainment industry with game-changing insights in real-time. This investment enables us to expand Cinelytic's platform for Film, TV and explore further cross verticals. We are delighted to have partnered with T&B Media Global who share and support our vision."

Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO of T&B Media Global, on T&B's investment in Cinelytic, "Companies in industries across the world have to begin with a data driven approach. Understanding the pros and cons of all scenarios should be foundational to any enterprise, and the same applies to entertainment. Cinelytic aggregates massive amounts of entertainment-based data and uses AI to provide invaluable analysis of potential returns for storytellers. It is a tool that will revolutionize how stories get told and launched into the market. We are very pleased to help be a part of this future-forward solution."

About Cinelytic:

Based in Los Angeles, Cinelytic aims to become the global standard in AI driven decision support for the entertainment industry. Our online platform features machine learning & AI driven tools that provide game changing insights on talent value, content potential/risk and audience demand in real time.

About T&B Media Global:

T&B Media Global, helmed by Thailand's very own storyteller, Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, finances and manages the finest, most innovative content from around the globe. T&B seeks to bring unique and joyful entertainment to audiences worldwide by nurturing in its storytellers, a culture of creativity and passion for excellence.

SOURCE Cinelytic