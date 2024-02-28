Cinelytic unveils groundbreaking Streaming Score to forecast and track digital content consumption globally across all platforms
28 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinelytic, the leading AI-driven content intelligence platform, announced today the launch of its proprietary Streaming Consumption Score, empowering clients with the ability to predict and track digital per title content consumption across all platform and countries worldwide. By combining per media revenue forecast tools with the new streaming consumption score Cinelytic is able to provide complete insights into the market viability of content.
