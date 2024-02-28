Cinelytic unveils groundbreaking Streaming Score to forecast and track digital content consumption globally across all platforms

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinelytic, the leading AI-driven content intelligence platform, announced today the launch of its proprietary Streaming Consumption Score, empowering clients with the ability to predict and track digital per title content consumption across all platform and countries worldwide. By combining per media revenue forecast tools with the new streaming consumption score Cinelytic is able to provide complete insights into the market viability of content.  

The groundbreaking metrics allows users to not only develop predictive performance insights, better understand talent value and distribution strategies but also shed light on how consumers consume content worldwide. Cinelytic empowers entertainment industry professionals to make faster, and better-informed decisions throughout the content value chain by providing comprehensive data, predictive analytics and project management tools in an integrated online platform.

Tobias Queisser, Co-founder & CEO of Cinelytic said: "We are excited to have developed a cohesive metric that allows our clients to better understand digital content consumption across all territories and streaming platforms, normalizing for platform and country biases. Combined with our leading talent and financial forecasting tools this metric will provide the transparency and strategic insight that allows creative projects and entertainment studios to thrive."

About Cinelytic:

Based in Los Angeles, Cinelytic is the global standard in data decision support for the entertainment industry. Our online platform features data driven tools that provide game changing insights on talent value, content value and audience demand in real time. www.cinelytic.com

CONTACT: Christian Monti, [email protected] 

SOURCE Cinelytic

