Cinema Femme Magazine Transitions to Quarterly Publication with Inaugural Winter Issue

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema Femme Magazine is thrilled to announce that it has transitioned to a quarterly publication model, with the new winter issue now available digitally at cinemafemme.com . This exciting development not only enhances the magazine's content but also strengthens its commitment to showcasing underrepresented voices in the film industry.

As a non-profit media outlet, Cinema Femme serves as a vital platform for women transgender, and non-binary filmmakers, as well as other film professionals, aiming to elevate their stories and contributions both in front of and behind the camera. The winter issue delves deep into the horror film genre, featuring some of the most engaging and thought-provoking writing in contemporary cinema. Readers can expect insightful essays, interviews, and reviews that shine a light on the innovative work by creators in this thrilling genre.

Cinema Femme Magazine Goes Quarterly with Winter 2025 issue, Celebrating Inclusion, and Independent Filmmakers

In addition to the magazine, Cinema Femme organizes an annual film festival and mentorship program, providing a nurturing environment for emerging film talents. The festival offers a unique opportunity for members to connect with industry veterans and celebrate the artistry of diverse filmmakers.

Cinema Femme members enjoy a variety of exclusive benefits, including free tickets to the film festival—available both in person and virtually. Additionally, members receive complimentary print subscriptions to the magazine. With a commitment to fostering a vibrant community of film enthusiasts and professionals, joining Cinema Femme is a fantastic way to support and engage with meaningful cinema. Interested individuals can become members by signing up at cinemafemme.com/membership .

Join us in celebrating the powerful voices within the film community. Discover the winter issue of Cinema Femme and dive into the captivating world of horror films. For more information, visit cinemafemme.com .

