Cinema of Horrors Drive-In Returns to Clark County Event Center for a Spine-Chilling Halloween Season

RIDGEFIELD, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadway Events & Entertainment is thrilled to announce the return of the "Cinema of Horrors: Drive-In Experience" at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, located just 25 minutes away from downtown Portland, OR. This contactless Halloween experience is set to send shivers down the spines of horror fans and thrill-seekers alike, and it's proudly sponsored by RV Inn Style Resorts, Quantum Fiber, and iHeart Radio.

Location, Dates, and Times:

Dates: October 12-15th , 18-22nd & 25-31st, 2023

Times: Doors open at 7:00 pm nightly, and films begin at 7:00 pm or later, depending on sunset.

nightly, and films begin at or later, depending on sunset. Venue: Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Frightful Films and Live Monsters Await:

Prepare for a hair-raising journey through the world of horror movies as you experience spine-tingling classics and modern nightmares on the big screen. But that's not all! Live monsters will lurk among the audience, ready to interact and scare guests before and during the films, intensifying the immersive horror experience.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are on sale now for $59.00 per vehicle for a limited time, allowing as many people as you can legally fit in your car! There are no age limits, but parents are encouraged to use discretion based on each night's film rating. To secure your spot for a night of frights and cinematic thrills, purchase tickets online in advance at Ridgefield.CinemaOfHorrors.

For film listings, tickets, and more event information, visit www.Ridgefield.CinemaOfHorrors.com

To view the promotional video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7os2Oy9jYLU

