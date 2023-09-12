Cinema of Horrors Haunted House Returns to Three Rivers Mall for a Spine-Chilling Fifth Year

News provided by

Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC

12 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

KELSO, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema of Horrors Haunted House, a beloved Halloween tradition in Kelso, WA, is making a spine-tingling comeback for its fifth year. This year, the terror will once again descend upon the abandoned Three Rivers Cinema at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, WA, beginning on September 30th.

Continue Reading
Promotional graphic for Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso, WA
Promotional graphic for Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso, WA

Since its inception in 2016, Cinema of Horrors has been a fan-favorite haunt, consistently voted as a "must-see haunted house in the state of Washington" by The Scare Factor. After a brief hiatus, horror enthusiasts and thrill-seekers can rejoice as they prepare for a chilling return to the haunt that has left them screaming for more.

What's in Store for 2023?
This year promises to be the most thrilling yet, with four brand-new haunted houses, scare zones, and a Halloween boutique awaiting brave souls. Guests will be thrust into the spooks, thrills, and chills of foyr must-see attractions: Pumpkin Manor, Ripper Asylum, 3D Funhouse Mania & Cursed Cove.

Event Details:
The Cinema of Horrors Haunted House will be open on the following dates: September 29th-30th, 2023 // October 6-7th, 13-14th, 20-22nd, 27-31st, 2023. Doors will creak open at 7:00 pm and slam shut at 11:00 pm nightly.

Ticket Information:
Tickets range from $25 to $40 per person and can be purchased conveniently online at kelso.cinemaofhorrors.com.

Event Address: 1301 Grade St. Kelso, WA 98626

Presented By:
The Cinema of Horrors is presented by Treadway Events in partnership with Three Rivers Mall, KUKN, KLOG & The Wave Radio Stations, and Kelso-Longview Chamber Of Commerce.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Brandon Treadway
Treadway Events & Entertainment
(971) 266-1781 | [email protected]

SOURCE Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC

Also from this source

Cinema of Horrors Drive-In Returns to Clark County Event Center for a Spine-Chilling Halloween Season

Indulge in 75+ Flavors of All-You-Can-Eat Ice Cream at Seattle Center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.