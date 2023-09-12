Cinema of Horrors Haunted House Returns to Three Rivers Mall for a Spine-Chilling Fifth Year

KELSO, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema of Horrors Haunted House, a beloved Halloween tradition in Kelso, WA, is making a spine-tingling comeback for its fifth year. This year, the terror will once again descend upon the abandoned Three Rivers Cinema at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, WA, beginning on September 30th.

Promotional graphic for Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso, WA

Since its inception in 2016, Cinema of Horrors has been a fan-favorite haunt, consistently voted as a "must-see haunted house in the state of Washington" by The Scare Factor. After a brief hiatus, horror enthusiasts and thrill-seekers can rejoice as they prepare for a chilling return to the haunt that has left them screaming for more.

What's in Store for 2023?

This year promises to be the most thrilling yet, with four brand-new haunted houses, scare zones, and a Halloween boutique awaiting brave souls. Guests will be thrust into the spooks, thrills, and chills of foyr must-see attractions: Pumpkin Manor, Ripper Asylum, 3D Funhouse Mania & Cursed Cove.

Event Details:

The Cinema of Horrors Haunted House will be open on the following dates: September 29th-30th, 2023 // October 6-7th, 13-14th, 20-22nd, 27-31st, 2023. Doors will creak open at 7:00 pm and slam shut at 11:00 pm nightly.

Ticket Information:

Tickets range from $25 to $40 per person and can be purchased conveniently online at kelso.cinemaofhorrors.com .

Event Address: 1301 Grade St. Kelso, WA 98626

Presented By:

The Cinema of Horrors is presented by Treadway Events in partnership with Three Rivers Mall, KUKN, KLOG & The Wave Radio Stations, and Kelso-Longview Chamber Of Commerce.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Brandon Treadway

Treadway Events & Entertainment

(971) 266-1781 | [email protected]

SOURCE Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC