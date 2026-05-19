CINEMA PUZZLES LAUNCHES A NEW WAY TO EXPERIENCE POP CULTURE'S BIGGEST FILMS, PIECE BY PIECE

Officially licensed from major studios and partners including Universal Pictures, Lionsgate and The Jim Henson Company. Cinema Puzzles is the only film-first puzzle brand designed to disrupt the puzzle industry. Universal Pictures' cultural touchstones featured in the collection include Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World, Steven Spielberg's Jaws, Love Actually, Wicked and DreamWorks Animation's Shrek. Other films featured in the collection include Labyrinth from The Jim Henson Company and Dirty Dancing, The Twilight Saga, and The Hunger Games from Lionsgate. Each puzzle reimagines a memorable cinematic moment as an immersive, hands-on experience – inviting fans to revisit the emotion, nostalgia and storytelling that made these films iconic.

Created with premium materials and gallery-worthy design, each puzzle is packaged in a collector-grade box and includes a two-sided poster for display or reference during assembly. A monthly subscription option for fans who want to build their collection year-round is also available.

"I was inspired by a simple idea: what if the most memorable moments from our favorite movies could live beyond the screen in a way fans can touch, build, and relive?" said Elliot. "Cinema Puzzles creates a fresh yet familiar way to experience those moments, allowing fans to connect, rebuild the scene piece by piece and rediscover the magic of the film."

Elliot, whose screenwriting credits include Brown Sugar, Just Wright, Like Mike, Ruth & Boaz, and the recent romantic comedy Relationship Goals, has spent decades crafting stories. He now brings that storytelling expertise beyond the screen and into this new category-defining brand.

Cinema Puzzles will feature over 250 first-of-its-kind puzzles at launch and be available direct-to-consumer beginning May 19 on www.cinemapuzzles.com. Prices range from $29 to $49.

About Cinema Puzzles

Cinema Puzzles creates premium jigsaw puzzles featuring iconic scenes from beloved films. Founded by screenwriter and entrepreneur, Michael Elliot, the brand transforms cinematic storytelling into a hands-on experience for movie lovers, collectors, and puzzle enthusiasts. Through officially licensed film imagery and collector-quality design, Cinema Puzzles lets fans relive their favorite movie moments piece by piece. Visit www.cinemapuzzles.com to learn more.

About Michael Elliot

Michael Elliot is an award-winning screenwriter and film industry veteran who has written some of the most beloved movies of the past 25 years. While storytelling has long been his creative passion, entrepreneurship has been a driving force behind his business success. He is also the founder of Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, the luxury men's grooming lounge launched in 2013 that has grown to more than 70 locations nationwide. Elliot continues to build ventures at the intersection of storytelling, culture, and entrepreneurship.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Amblin Entertainment

Amblin Entertainment is a film and television production company, led by Steven Spielberg, that develops and produces films using the Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures banners and includes Amblin Television, a longtime leader in quality programming. Amblin's recent releases include Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, which won the Golden Globe for Best Picture Drama; 1917, which won three Academy Awards® and earned $385m at the global box office; and Green Book, which won three Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, and grossed more than $320m worldwide.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation, a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DreamWorks' feature heritage includes many of the world's most beloved films and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls, The Bad Guys, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish which have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. The next film for the studio is Trolls Band Together, slated for release in fall 2023. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

About Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences

Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences is a division within Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE: LION), one of the world's leading standalone, pure-play content companies. By leveraging the studio's world-class portfolio of film and television brands and franchises, the division drives incremental revenue and builds consumer engagement via live shows and experiences, location-based entertainment destinations, games, physical and digital merchandise, and select strategic partnerships and investments.

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company's most recent credits include the new PBS KIDS special Wowsabout, and the hit holiday special for Apple TV The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, as well as the Emmy-nominated Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip for Disney+, the Oscar®-winning Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix, and the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and the Netflix series Word Party and the Emmy-winning The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park, and advertising clients.

SOURCE Cinema Puzzles