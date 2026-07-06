CINEMAGNUM to Install World's Largest 30m-wide Cinema LED Screen with Tricorne Premium LED

CINEMAGNUM is a massive, premium auditorium at CINECITTA' in Nuremberg, Germany – one of Europe's largest and most successful multiplexes

NÜRNBERG, Germany, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDC Technology (GDC), a global leader in digital cinema solutions, today announced it has been selected to supply the world's largest cinema LED screen for installation at CINEMAGNUM, the flagship auditorium of Nuremberg, Germany's CINECITTA' multiplex.

CINEMAGNUM is a massive, premium auditorium at CINECITTA' in Nuremberg, Germany

Measuring 30 meters wide by 16 meters high, the screen will claim the title of the world's largest LED cinema display upon its completion in fall 2026. The installation marks a significant milestone for both GDC and the European cinema industry, cementing CINEMAGNUM's status as the world's most technologically advanced exhibition venue.

Breathtaking Visual and Uncompromising Audio Performance

The installation features cutting-edge Tricorne Premium LED technology, delivering:

8K+ native resolution – ensuring breathtaking clarity and detail, even on a 30-meter-wide canvas

– ensuring breathtaking clarity and detail, even on a 30-meter-wide canvas A signature curved screen – engineered to optimize viewing angles and immersion across the entire auditorium

– engineered to optimize viewing angles and immersion across the entire auditorium A wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling footprint – eliminating visual boundaries for a fully engulfing experience

– eliminating visual boundaries for a fully engulfing experience Micro-perforated, acoustically transparent LED panels – allowing cinema-grade audio to pass directly through the screen without compromising visual density or HDR performance

"Perfect sound-from-picture synchronization and a wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling canvas have always been the holy grail of LED cinema," said Man Nang CHONG, GDC Technology's founder and CEO. "Tricorne Premium LED's proprietary micro-perforated technology finally achieves both – delivering a fully immersive visual experience without sacrificing a single decibel of audio fidelity. At CINEMAGNUM, audiences will experience HDR visuals and immersive sound in perfect harmony."

A New Benchmark for Premium Cinema

The CINEMAGNUM installation represents more than just a size record; it signals a broader industry shift toward LED-based exhibition as the new standard for premium large-format (PLF) experiences. Unlike traditional projection systems, LED offers HDR ("High Dynamic Range") images with superior brightness, contrast, and color accuracy—even in ambient-light conditions.

"This investment in the world's largest cinema LED display – featuring unprecedented image resolution exceeding 8K – reflects our unwavering commitment to cinematic innovation," said Mr. Weber, founder and president of CINECITTA'. "We are proud to partner with GDC Technology and ECCO Cine Supply & Service to deliver this extraordinary HDR visual and auditory experience to European audiences, embarking on a new era for motion picture exhibition."

Rapid Market Adoption of Tricorne Premium LED

Beyond the CINEMAGNUM installation, GDC Technology and ECCO Cine Supply and Service GmbH, a leading cinema integrator in Germany, have formalized an exclusive reseller agreement for Tricorne Premium LED across the German speaking market. Within just six months of the debut of Tricorne Premium LED, installations and confirmed orders have already reached 25 units worldwide – including deployments at leading PLF venues.

"ECCO has been Europe's pioneering service provider for installing and maintaining cinema LED since 2021," said Thomas Rüttgers, founder of ECCO Cine Supply and Service. "When I first saw HDR cinema LED with micro-perforation that met Hollywood's DCI Direct View HDR standard, I knew instantly that it would mark a decisive step forward in the history of cinema. With our many years of experience in the industry, the possibilities are endless – and we are proud to partner with GDC Technology in bringing this new generation of cinema to life."

About CINEMAGNUM

Right from the start, the Nuremberg multiplex cinema CINECITTA', of which the CINEMAGNUM auditorium is a part, has been a venue featuring the very latest cinema technology. CINEMAGNUM specialises in combining architectural splendour with technological innovations that are unique worldwide. As the market leader in the premium cinema segment, CINEMAGNUM continually sets new standards for the modern cinema experience through the use of cutting-edge audiovisual solutions. Its Dolby Atmos installation is one of the largest in the world. In future, the 30m-wide Cinema LED Screen, combined with active glasses for 3D films, will offer an unprecedented, top-class immersive cinema experience.

About ECCO Cine Supply and Service (www.ecco-online.eu)

ECCO Cine Supply and Service GmbH is one of Germany's leading cinema technology integrators and service providers, delivering innovative solutions to exhibitors across Europe. Headquartered in Hilden, Germany, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of cinema technologies and services, including projection systems, immersive audio, LED cinema screens, motion seating, cinema seating, screens, consulting, installation, maintenance, and technical support. With decades of industry expertise, ECCO is committed to helping exhibitors create premium moviegoing experiences through future-focused technologies, reliable service, and tailored solutions delivered from a single source.

About GDC Technology Limited (www.gdc-tech.com)

GDC Technology Limited ('GDC') is a global leader in digital cinema solutions, specializing in cutting-edge technologies that elevate the theatrical experience. With an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing facility, GDC develops and produces high-performance HDR and SDR media servers for both digital projectors and LED cinema displays, alongside content storage systems, immersive and surround cinema audio processors, and comprehensive enterprise software — including theatre management and advanced automation systems.

As a licensee of DTS Surround and DTS:X for IAB (Immersive Audio Bitstream), GDC integrates object-based immersive sound technology into its media servers and audio processors, delivering unparalleled audio experiences. The company also offers a full suite of digital cinema products and services, including 3D solutions, audio equipment, projector laser retrofits, projector lamps, and post-production support — empowering cinemas worldwide with innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions.

About Tricorne Premium LED (www.tricorne.com.sg)

Tricorne Premium LED is a pioneering Singapore-based technology company specializing in advanced LED display solutions for the cinematic industry. Leveraging state-of-the-art engineering, Tricorne Premium LED is committed to delivering unparalleled visual and auditory experiences for theatres worldwide. The company's flagship product, the DCI-certified Fully Acoustically Transparent Cinema LED Screen, represents the future of cinema, offering brilliant, seamless visuals without compromising the pristine audio performance required for immersive, high-fidelity film presentation.

Media Contacts:

GDC Technology:

Melissa Young

[email protected]

1-818-653-6404

ECCO CINE SUPPLY AND SERVICE GmbH:

Thomas Rüttgers

[email protected]

CINEMAGNUM:

Wolfram Weber

[email protected]

Photo: click here

SOURCE GDC Technology