CINEMOOD, Amazon's Best-selling Portable Projector, Lets Kids Experience Safe Virtual Reality With Latest Device, CINEMOOD 360

CINEMOOD 360, available for pre-sale now for the 2019 holidays, defines a new standard for "VR-like," safe, active screen time that fuels kids' learning with educational content and access to popular streaming entertainment for the whole family. The new unit is being released following the close of a $7MM Series A investment round for the consumer-tech startup, which has a goal of putting its devices into the homes of 20 million families around the globe by 2025.

CINEMOOD 360 allows the average family to have an experience akin to virtual reality, without the need for a headset. The company chose to prioritize the development of these new capabilities in response to the rapid 25-percent year-over-year growth of the VR market and in response to feedback from its loyal and vocal base of existing customers. Over 40,000 families across 127 countries use CINEMOOD more than three times per week.

"As a father, it is important to me that my children are active and not glued to screens or video games. We've created CINEMOOD 360 to be the best of both worlds - creating a safer viewing experience that motivates kids to learn and get moving as part of their entertainment," said Paul Zhuravlev, Co-founder and Managing Director, U.S., CINEMOOD.

Using Digital Light Processing technology (DLP) of Texas Instruments Corp. and motion tracking sensors, CINEMOOD 360 creates an interactive experience unlike anything available to kids today. Children can scare away specters throughout a room with the included Ghost Hunt game or run around chasing the adorable Om Nom character in a 360-degree video story of the same name. ABCs come to life on the walls and ceiling in the Uniword game, enticing little learners and teaching them to read. Families can also turn an entire room into an exploration of national parks or galaxies, enjoy countless 360-degree parent-controlled YouTube videos, or even upload their own content.

CINEMOOD 360 has all of the beloved features of the original CINEMOOD portable projector, including preloaded educational Disney content, compatibility with popular streaming services, and screen-mirroring functionality. The new model is 2x faster and adds preloaded 360-degree educational games and videos, a growing library of educational Disney stories, and expanded 32GB internal storage in a sleek black 3-inch design. Users will also have access to a library of additional free games and videos that will be added through regular software updates. With projection capabilities of up to 12 feet in dark or dim environments, a built-in 2.5W speaker, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and up to 5 hours of rechargeable battery life, CINEMOOD 360 creates endless possibilities for bringing content to life.

CINEMOOD 360 will be available to ship in December 2019 for $499.99 on Amazon.com and the CINEMOOD website. A limited quantity is available now for pre-order at $299.99, while supplies last. To pre-order CINEMOOD 360 or learn more, visit 360.CINEMOOD.com .

Contact: CINEMOOD@brilliantprm.com

SOURCE CINEMOOD

Related Links

http://www.360.cinemood.com

