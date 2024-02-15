CINEO LIGHTING UNVEILS NEW REFLEX R10 AT 2024 BSC EXPO

Compact Cineo Reflex R10 liquid-cooled hard light joins Cineo's suite of products designed for production lighting professionals at BSC Expo 2024 Stand 355.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineo Lighting (www.cineolighting.com), an industry leader in innovative production lighting technology, announces the launch of its latest LED lighting product, the Cineo Reflex R10, at BSC Expo 2024. Expanding the Reflex series of LED production lighting, the Cineo Reflex R10 utilizes Cineo's patented liquid cooling and leading-edge LED technology to provide users with an IP X5-rated fixture that replaces legacy HMI and tungsten lights all in one sleek package.

"With the R10, we set out to do something really ambitious – by reducing the size and cost of our Liquid cooling technology by 2X while maintaining performance. Giving lighting professionals a compact LED fixture like no other without sacrificing quality," said Chuck Edwards, VP and Head of Cineo.

Weighing in at just 57 lbs., this 1000-watt fixture is one of the world's smallest and most powerful LED sources for cinematography with CCT tuning. In addition to its compact size packing a punch, the Cineo Reflex R10 also features a first for Cineo – a modular design that allows for the easy replacement of the Bi-color LED tower with any future upgrades.

"The modular design of the Cineo Reflex R10 is an innovation for our users that allows this fixture to be future-proof, and as lighting technology evolves, the R10 can evolve with it," said Edwards.

Cineo's patented Bi-color tower was redesigned to maximize the output of the light so that at 900w, the R10 is truly putting out 900w of 5600K white light. Using its advanced color science, Cineo fixtures create a rich white light that compliments skin tones. Lighting professionals get the maximum output and the light will also feel brighter comparable to other 900w fixtures. This innovation in the R10 is revolutionary as it delivers brighter, more efficient light while decreasing power consumption.

Other features of the Cineo Reflex R10 include a reflector to create sharper and brighter beams with an adjustable focus from 15º - 50º, removable optics allowing for an increased level of customization, and the embedded touchscreen control featuring Cineo StageLynx OS. This liquid-cooled LED hard light fixture is built to redefine and exceed the expectations of what an LED hard light can accomplish on production.

The Cineo Reflex R10 joins Cineo's full suite of lighting products, including the Quantum series (Quantum Ladder, Quantum Studio, Quantum II), the LB800, and LightBlade, all of which feature saturated color control along with the high power as well as its larger hard source, white light predecessor - the Reflex R15 with the innovative liquid-cool technology. Cineo StageLynx OS, a standard feature on every Cineo light fixture, provides digital control and a seamless user experience. The Cineo StageLynx App is also available for iOS, Android, and desktop download.

Cineo lights have been utilized on multiple television series and feature films including Bel Air, HACKS, Winning Time, the new prequel Peacock series Ted, and the upcoming film Wicked.

Cineo Lighting is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, including the premium ad-supported streaming service Peacock, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading Filmed Entertainment Group and Studio Group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

