Cineo Lighting's New Quantum Studio At Cine Gear Expo 2022

"The Quantum Studio packs high quality, highly controlled light in a small, portable unit," said Joe Mendoza, Vice President of Sales for Cineo Lighting. "This product is going to be a must-have light for productions around the world."

Cineo's full line features the high power, hard source ReFlex R15 with liquid-cool technology, along with the Quantum II, LB800 and LightBlade, both of which feature zonal and saturated color control. All the company's products use proprietary phosphor-converted white light LEDs, as well as phosphor-converted saturated color LEDs to create a balanced, natural looking spectrum. Digital control and a seamless user experience is provided by the proprietary Cineo Stagelynx software. Optimized for on-location and on-stage production work for features, television, commercials, streaming, and virtual projects, Cineo Lighting solutions are available across the US and the UK through Universal Production Services.

Cineo Lighting is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

