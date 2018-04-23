Cineplexx And RealD Renew Long-Term Partnership

Cineplexx continues to use 3D equipment and glasses provided by RealD in all of their cinemas to offer the premium 3D cinema experience. In addition Cineplexx will be the first cinema operator in its region to install as many as ten Ultimate Screens, exclusively developed by RealD, in their premium sites. Cineplexx is operating nearly 50 sites and more than 300 screens currently. New sites to be opened soon are a second cinema in Tirana/Albania and Novi Sad/Serbia as well as one in Tulln/Austria.

Christian Langhammer, CEO/Owner of Cineplexx: "Cineplexx is proud to continue our successful relationship with RealD in all our territories for many years. It has always been our goal to create the best possible 3D experience for our consumers and we can't think of a better partner than RealD to present 3D movies with the best quality in our cinemas. The Ultimate Screen adds significantly to the consumer experience in 2D and 3D. Movies like AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR, the upcoming SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY or family entertainment like Pixar's INCREDIBLES 2 or JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM are made to be seen in 3D and even more on an Ultimate Screen." "Adding the Ultimate Screen installations once again demonstrates our belief in technological innovation : to maintain our market leadership, to constantly improve our customer's experience and compete successfully with entertainment choices outside the cinema channel."

Roger Harris, Managing Director RealD (Europe/Middle East/Africa/Russia): "RealD is very happy to extend our long-term deal with Cineplexx for six more years. Cineplexx has always been at the forefront of investing in technical innovation as demonstrated by the installment of ten Ultimate Screens. It is our common goal to offer the finest 3D experience to the consumer and together we will continue to enhance not only our technical improvements such as Ultimate Screen, but will also identify common marketing opportunities with Cineplexx to strengthen the 3D markets in all territories even further."

About RealD

Globally recognized as the world's visual technology leader, RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform. RealD's dominant market share is comprised of a network of theatres that include nearly 30,000 installed screens with a backlog of 3,000 additional contracted installations in 72 countries with over 1,200 exhibition partners. RealD is the world's preeminent 3D brand, with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D.

