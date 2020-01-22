Cinépolis KLIC® upgrades their catalogue with the arrival of BabyFirst

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyFirst, a channel designed specifically for babies, toddlers, and their parents, arrives at Cinépolis KLIC®, the Mexican platform where you pay for what you consume. It will be available during the first week of February, to offer a more varied and educational catalog.

"One of Cinépolis KLIC® priorities is to satisfy the needs of our users, that is why BabyFirst is a great choice for us because it's focused on entertainment for kids and their parents. We are constantly searching for more interesting content, always focus on our users," said Marco A. García de la Cruz, General Manager of Cinépolis KLIC®.

Focused on the little members of the family, BabyFirst is a channel watched by more than 50% of the mothers in the United States, and now it's available in Mexico. The price at Cinépolis KLIC® will be monthly for $49 and yearly for $490 pesos, the titles include Harry the Bunny, Color Crew, and Vocabularry-O.

"For BabyFirst, parents and their children are the priority. We are very thankful for this collaboration with Cinépolis KLIC® and very excited for bringing our BabyFirst early education content to all Mexican families," replied C. Said Schwarz, Managing Director, First Media Americas.

With the addition of BabyFirst to Cinépolis KLIC®, the brand reiterates its commitment in offering an extensive spectrum of possibilities for all users, which now includes from the smaller family member to the grownups.

Cinépolis KLIC® it´s the premium digital platform of On Demand of Cinépolis that allows you to rent or buy the premieres straight out of cinemas, the newest TV series, HBO and FOX Sports content. Free sign up. No subscriptions or monthly charges, you only pay for what you want to see and offers rents starting $25 pesos.

Cinépolis is a Mexican Enterprise with the goal of creating a real value on fun, comfort and entertainment for his clients. Founded in Morelia in 1971, is considered as the top company in the Mexican and Latin American film industry and entertainment. Cinépolis is the third biggest cinema chain worldwide, the second biggest in ticket sales, the first in tickets sold by theater and the most relevant outside the United States, this also includes being the biggest VIP cinema operator in the world.

With a total of 820 theaters in 17 countries, Cinépolis operates 6,451 rooms 100% digital and counts with more than 44 thousand employees. Cinépolis is always at the cutting edge of technology in cinema matters, Cinépolis introduced to México the multiplex rooms concept, IMAX® Screens in commercial rooms, VIP cinemas, Junior Rooms®, loyalty programs with Club Cinépolis, CineCash® paying methods, Cineticket® and reserving online tickets, it is also the first enterprise in Latin America to implement the numbered seats system, an pioneer in América to introduce the 4DX experience in fourth dimension, with moving seats, smell, air, light and wind effects.

