Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Debuts New Eight-Screen Luxury Cinema In San Diego At La Costa Town Square

"We opened our first U.S. cinema in San Diego, so it is particularly rewarding to launch our tenth California location here. We're excited to introduce our latest building design, featuring an expanded bar area and new chef driven menu, to a community that has been so supportive of us over the last 8 years," said Luis Olloqui, Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. "We're excited to continue bringing our luxury movie-going experience to the area and complement the original Paseo Real location, which allows us to provide an increase in cinema viewing options."

Theater auditoriums at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square will offer guests fully reclining leather seats, a full Luxury Cinemas gourmet menu and in-theater waiter service available via the push of a button. An upscale lounge-style lobby area anchors the entry space complete with seating options for guests to mingle and relax before and after a movie.

Amenities and Programs Elevate the Entertainment Experience

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square will showcase its new menu, delivered in-auditorium by stealthy, ninja-like servers to ensure minimal movie disruption. The new menu will feature more chef-driven selections using fresh ingredients, gluten-friendly and vegetarian-friendly options. Guests can expect everything from double dip shrimp and lobster tacos to seasonal salads, fresh pizzas, Wagyu burgers and freshly baked cookies to order – all satisfying and easy to eat inside a dim auditorium. Cinépolis will also offer a full bar menu that includes craft beer, specialty cocktails and a hand-selected wine program. New to the menu are the "bottomless" options such as bottomless sodas, bottomless ICEEs and bottomless popcorn: one size at one price with endless same-stay refills.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square, the brand's tenth cinema in California, will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $15.00-18.50 for adults and reduced pricing for children. The cinema will offer special deal days for loyalty members along with other specially priced offerings like its Tuesday Cinépolis Handpicked series featuring carefully curated alternative programming ranging from favorite classics and nostalgic oldies to special concert events and seasonal favorites. Guests may reserve seats at www.cinepolisusa.com. For employment inquiries, contact jobs@cinepolis.com.

About Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor in the United States that offers guests enhanced movie-going experiences, including ScreenX, 4DX and kid-approved Cinépolis Junior auditoriums at select theaters. The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing theaters in the country, currently operating a total of 30 theaters with a presence in Southern California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas, Ohio and Maryland. Additional theaters across the U.S. are planned to open in the next few years. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's second largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. For more information about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, please visit www.cinepolisusa.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinepolisUSA, Instagram at @CinepolisUSA or Twitter at www.twitter.com/CinepolisUSA.

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis was founded in Mexico in 1971. Today, it has positioned itself as the world's 2nd largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. Operating 831 cinema complexes and 6,451 digital screens, Cinépolis entertains over 330 million moviegoers annually in 17 countries worldwide. Cinépolis has recently entered the Indonesian market as well. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of luxury movie theaters, establishing the first luxury theater experience in 1999 in Mexico City. Cinépolis aspires to provide its guests with the best overall experience in film entertainment and employs a global workforce of over 46,000 people to support its mission.

