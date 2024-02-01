CINÉPOLIS LUXURY CINEMAS X CITYSWOON INTRODUCE SPEED DATING EVENT SERIES DESIGNED TO HELP SINGLES FIND THEIR FOREVER MOVIE DATE

World-Class Cinema Exhibitor and Innovative Speed Dating Platform Partner

To Unveil Cinematic Matchmaking this February

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas , a leading world-class cinema exhibitor known for its enhanced moviegoing concepts, announces the debut of its cinematic speed dating event series in partnership with CitySwoon , the globe's first and only dating platform that combines cloud-based, algorithm-powered matching with real-world speed dating events to reimagine the traditional dating experience. Available at select theater locations nationwide beginning this February, Cinépolis' sophisticated and stylish lobby bars will be transformed into a series of pop-up speed dating venues hosted by CitySwoon. Designed to help singles find their forever movie date, event attendees will mix and mingle while enjoying a lively atmosphere, chef-driven love bites, and a full-service bar serving film-themed cocktails and more. With tickets now available for purchase by visiting cinepolisusa.com/speed-dating , the spirited matchmaking series will unveil its inaugural event this February with additional events to follow throughout the year for those looking for love after Cupid's famed holiday.

World-Class Cinema Exhibitor Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas and Innovative Speed Dating Platform Partner To Unveil Cinematic Matchmaking this February

"With a shared vision of inspiring meaningful connection, we're thrilled to partner with such an innovative and intentional platform like CitySwoon to share with our incredible community this fun twist on the traditional dinner-and-a-movie date night experience," said Annelise Holyoak, National Director of Marketing for Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. "We can't imagine a more magical moviegoing experience than finding one's true love in the heart of cinema, and we hope to bring a little of that magic to this exciting matchmaking series."

With ticket pricing starting at $19 per-person for CitySwoon members and $39 per-person for non-members, singles will create a CitySwoon profile with their mobile device and sign-up for their preferred speed dating event(s) at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. Upon arrival at the cinema, guests will be greeted by a CitySwoon host and guided to the inviting lobby bar where a series of relaxed, algorithm-informed mini-dates will take place throughout the evening over the span of approximately two hours. Mobile push notifications will alert guests to the next date in their evening's match queue, with each date lasting about 10 minutes in duration. After each connection, guests will be prompted to provide confidential feedback about their date, and will also have the opportunity to safely and securely message their matches through the CitySwoon platform the following day.

"We're excited to bring a dash of Hollywood romance to the real world with our unique speed dating events at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. Our goal is to blend the magic of cinema with the thrill of meeting someone special, creating an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the screen," said CitySwoon CEO Brett Couston. "In a world where love is often blocked by digital interfaces, we're offering a chance to connect in a more meaningful way, surrounded by the timeless charm of the movies."

Also launching this February, Cinépolis moviegoers will have the opportunity to enjoy a bevy of Valentine's Day-inspired offerings across locations nationwide. From February 5 to March 4, select cinemas will invite guests to a month-long series of romantic films paired with a limited-time menu of love bites, including tasty treats like Chicken & Waffles, Affogato Brownies, POM Mimosas, Sweet Chili Thai Bowls and more. For those looking to enjoy Cinépolis' classic Movie-and-a-Meal experience, guests will have the option of selecting their Valentine's Day film showing of choice between "The Notebook" or "Cruel Intentions," which will be enjoyed alongside an indulgent three-course dinner paired with two themed cocktails, giveaways, photo ops and more. Pricing and showtimes vary by location.

Known for its innovative moviegoing offerings, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas offer spacious theater auditoriums with fully reclining leather seats, and in-theater waiter service delivered by stealthy, ninja-like servers to ensure minimal movie disruption. The chef-driven menu showcases house-made sauces, fresh ingredients, and gluten and vegan-friendly options are available. The menu pairs excellently with a full-service bar service pouring signature cocktails, imported and craft beers, and hand-selected wine offerings. Guests may expect everything from fresh bottomless butter popcorn, unique starters like the world famous Supremas Loaded Tots, and popular favorite Pretzel Sticks, to fresh house-made pizzas, flavorful tacos, sandwiches, gourmet burgers and customizable bowls—all served at the push of a button from one's seat.

Cinépolis screens movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $5-$19 depending on location, day of week, and showtime. Taxes and special format charges may apply. Guests may reserve seating via cinepolisusa.com . Each day Cinépolis offers different discounts on tickets as well as drink specials and happy hour. Most notable are discounted tickets for children on Mondays, half-price tickets every Tuesday, and special discounted tickets for seniors on Wednesdays as well as half-price popcorn & candy for all. A full list of promotions may be found at cinepolisusa.com/promotions .

About Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor in the United States that offers guests more than a movie. The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first luxury dine-in theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing dine-in movie theaters in the country, currently operating a total of 26 theaters with a presence in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio and Maryland. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance world-wide. For more information about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, please visit cinepolisusa.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About CitySwoon

Founded in 2014, CitySwoon has established itself as a leader in innovative dating, blending advanced technology with personalized matchmaking to revolutionize how singles connect. The platform is renowned for organizing large-scale speed dating events and compatibility-based matched dates, offering an engaging and dynamic way for individuals to meet. Hosted in premier venues across major cities, CitySwoon's events facilitate genuine connections, leading to numerous relationships and marriages. Committed to transforming the dating scene, CitySwoon combines the thrill of real-life interactions with the efficiency of digital platforms, creating memorable experiences that resonate with modern singles. CitySwoon's mission is to make dating not just more effective but also thoroughly enjoyable. Updates and event information are available on their website https://cityswoon.com or through their social media channels.

SOURCE Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas