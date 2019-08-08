Cinépolis Mansfield To Reopen On August 9 Following Multi-Million Dollar Renovations

Cinépolis Mansfield will offer guests a holistic movie-going experience with fully reclining leather seats, cutting-edge sound, high-definition projection technology, and an upscale lounge-style lobby to anchor the entry space. The cinema will offer in-seat food delivery when ordering hot food items from the newly renovated kitchen. Delivered by stealthy, ninja-like servers to ensure for minimal movie disruption, the menu features fresh ingredients and dishes created with a chef inspired approach that are filling but also easy to eat inside a dark auditorium. Pre-ordering food in addition to tickets from the Cinépolis USA app will soon be available at a later date. Pending approval of a liquor license, Cinépolis will offer a full bar menu that includes craft beer, specialty cocktails and wine.

On Tuesdays, the theater will participate in the brand's signature Cinépolis Handpicked weekly movie-viewing program and offer discounted $6 tickets to all participants. Cinépolis Handpicked is a carefully curated alternative programming series that features a wide variety of digitally remastered specialty content, including favorite cult classic films, nostalgic oldies, special concert events, documentaries, seasonal favorites, and more.

Cinépolis Mansfield, located at 1965 Route 57, Hackettstown, New Jersey, will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $6-12 for adults and $6-10 for children, with special $6 tickets on Tuesdays. Taxes and special format charges may apply. Guests will be able to reserve seating via www.cinepolisusa.com or on the Cinépolis USA app upon the theater's opening. For employment inquiries, contact jobs@cinepolis.com.

About Cinépolis USA

Cinépolis USA is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor that offers guests enhanced movie-going experiences through its "Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas" and "Cinépolis" theater concepts, and 4DX and kid-approved Cinépolis Junior auditoriums. The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing theaters in the country, currently operating a total of 26 luxury and premium theaters with a presence in Southern California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas and Ohio. Additional theaters across the U.S. are planned to open in the next few years. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's second largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. For more information about Cinépolis USA, please visit www.cinepolisusa.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinepolisUSA, Instagram at @CinepolisUSA or Twitter at www.twitter.com/CinepolisUSA.

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis was founded in Mexico in 1971. Today, it has positioned itself as the world's 2nd largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. Operating 738 cinema complexes with 5,941 screens, Cinépolis entertains over 338 million moviegoers annually in 17 countries worldwide. Cinépolis has recently entered the Indonesian market as well. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of luxury movie theaters, establishing the first luxury theater experience in 1999 in Mexico City. Cinépolis aspires to provide its guests with the best overall experience in film entertainment and employs a global workforce of over 43,000 people to support its mission.

