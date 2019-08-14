Cinépolis West Hartford 'Luxury' Cinemas To Open August 16 Following Full Theater Renovation

"We're constantly looking for ways to improve the guest experience, and this upgraded Luxury Cinema with enhanced dining and programming exemplifies our commitment to offering an elevated and affordable approach to entertainment," said Luis Olloqui, Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis USA.

Following its multi-million dollar completion, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas West Hartford offers guests a movie-going experience with 359 fully-reclining leather seats in six auditoriums, each complete with cutting-edge sound and high-definition projection technology. An upscale lounge-style lobby space anchors the entry space complete with gourmet concessions stand and seating options for guests to relax before or after a movie.

Amenities and Programs Elevate the Entertainment Experience

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas West Hartford offers a full menu and in-theater waiter service for guests to order dine-in food direct to their seat at the push of a button. Delivered by stealthy, ninja-like servers to ensure for minimal movie disruption, the menu features fresh ingredients, gluten-friendly and vegan-friendly options and dishes created with a chef inspired approach – from hummus plates, edamame and quesadillas to truffle flatbreads, salads and burgers – that are satisfying but also easy to eat inside a dim auditorium. Pending approval of a liquor license, Cinépolis will offer a full bar menu that includes craft beer, specialty cocktails and hand-selected wine program.

On Tuesdays, the theater will participate in the brand's signature Cinépolis Handpicked weekly movie-viewing program and offer discounted $7 tickets to all participants. Cinépolis Handpicked is a carefully curated alternative programming series that features a wide variety of digitally remastered specialty content, including favorite cult classic films, nostalgic oldies, special concert events, documentaries, seasonal favorites, and more.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas West Hartford, located at 42 South Main Street, West Hartford, Connecticut, will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $7-12 for adults and $7-9 for children, with special $7 tickets on Tuesdays. Taxes and special format charges may apply. Guests will be able to reserve seating via www.cinepolisusa.com or the Cinépolis USA APP upon the theater's opening. For employment inquiries, contact jobs@cinepolis.com.

About Cinépolis USA

Cinépolis USA is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor that offers guests enhanced movie-going experiences through its "Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas" and "Cinépolis" theater concepts, and 4DX and kid-approved Cinépolis Junior auditoriums. The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing theaters in the country, currently operating a total of 26 luxury and premium theaters with a presence in Southern California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas and Ohio. Additional theaters across the U.S. are planned to open in the next few years. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's second largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. For more information about Cinépolis USA, please visit www.cinepolisusa.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinepolisUSA, Instagram at @CinepolisUSA or Twitter at www.twitter.com/CinepolisUSA.

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis was founded in Mexico in 1971. Today, it has positioned itself as the world's 2nd largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. Operating 738 cinema complexes with 5,941 screens, Cinépolis entertains over 338 million moviegoers annually in 17 countries worldwide. Cinépolis has recently entered the Indonesian market as well. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of luxury movie theaters, establishing the first luxury theater experience in 1999 in Mexico City. Cinépolis aspires to provide its guests with the best overall experience in film entertainment and employs a global workforce of over 43,000 people to support its mission.

