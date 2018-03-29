Cinergy Entertainment Announces Cinergy Heroes Teacher Competition

Traci Hoey, Director of Marketing, Sales, and Special Events stated, "This will be an amazing opportunity for the community to come together and honor teachers in an exciting way. Educators are the foundation of our future, molding the minds of our young leaders, innovators, and developers. It's important to Cinergy that we support these community leaders and recognize their efforts in making a difference."

Nominations will be accepted from April 1st through April 30th, 2018 online at www.cinergy.com/heroes. Cinergy will announce three finalists from each Cinergy market on May 7th. Cinergy fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalist during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 7th-May 11th.

The winning teacher from each Cinergy market will receive a free Cinergy movies for a year and a $200 target gift card. The winning classes will also receive Cinergy game cards and a special movie offer. The fun doesn't stop there: Cinergy will feature the winning class videos during the preshow in May at all locations.

Superhero teachers and Cinergy Fans can catch Avengers: Infinity War, debuting at Cinergy on April 26th at all locations. Cinergy Midland will host a special Fan Event on April 26th at 6:00 PM, where guests can enjoy the show in the newly remodeled auditoriums.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of three Texas cinema entertainment centers with 29 screens and 18 lanes of bowling. The company has four additional locations under development representing 38 screens and 71 lanes of bowling. All Cinergy centers feature dine-in cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a tempting array of restaurant quality food and beverages. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, billiards, full bars, laser tag, escape rooms and Sky Walker an elevated ropes course.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy on the web at www.Cinergy.com.

