Cinergy Entertainment Announces the Expansion of its Odessa Location

"We are thrilled to be the entertainment destination of choice in Odessa. In an effort to continue to support the movie going community, we are announcing the addition of 4 auditoriums to our Odessa location, bringing the center to 14 screens and 106,000 square feet," said Jeff Benson, Founder and CEO of Cinergy Entertainment, "we will add a much needed 600 seats, which will increase our ability to comfortably serve more guests. Not only are we expanding, we have also reinvested in new attractions as a commitment to the community and providing our guests with a premiere entertainment experience."

The Odessa center currently boasts 10 state-of-the-art luxury recliner auditoriums, including its EPIC screen, 18 lanes of upscale bowling, a full-service bar, billiard tables and a fully-loaded game floor with more than 100 interactive games. The complex features a multi-level laser tag arena, Sky Walker (a gravity defying ropes course), event rooms, an expanded chef-influenced menu, and a 5-minute Zombie mini escape room. Odessa recently added two additional gaming concepts: Hologate and an XD 4D theater attraction. Hologate is a 4-player virtual reality game that delivers advanced graphic technology and full sensory immersion for the ultimate level of entertainment. The XD 4D Theater is a thrilling action experience combining stunning visual effects and sound technology, while creating the sensations of falling, jumping and crashing in one thrilling attraction ride.

Construction of the new auditoriums is set to begin in the fall of 2018. You can still experience all of the exciting entertainment amenities at the Odessa location, located at 8250 TX-191, Odessa, TX 79765.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of three Texas cinema entertainment centers with 29 screens and 18 lanes of bowling with four additional locations under development representing 38 screens and 71 lanes of bowling. All Cinergy centers feature dine-in luxury recliner cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a tempting array of restaurant quality food and beverages. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, billiards, full bars, laser tag, escape rooms, VR games and Sky Walker an elevated ropes course.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy on the web at www.Cinergy.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinergy-entertainment-announces-the-expansion-of-its-odessa-location-300669855.html

SOURCE Cinergy Entertainment

Related Links

https://cinergy.com

