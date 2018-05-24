Cinergy Entertainment Celebrates its Cinergy Heroes Contest Winners

"Cinergy is about synergizing people with the magic of movies and amusements. Our community teachers synergize their students every day with the magic of education. We wanted to recognize these educators for all of their hard work in and out of the classroom in a big way, with a fun and entertaining contest," said Traci Hoey, Director of Marketing, Sales and Special Events, "These educators are our heroes and are making a difference in the lives of so many students. That's something to celebrate."

The final winners were awarded with a Cinergy season pass, a $200 gift card to Target and a Cinergy gift bag. The nominating classes were awarded with Cinergy game cards and a special movie offer.

Toni Reed, a parent from Mrs. Ortiz's class glowed about the efforts of Mrs. Ortiz stating, "Mrs. Ortiz goes above and beyond for the kids. She instills a love of reading in them and has such a gentle way of teaching. As a parent she makes me step back and evaluate what's important to correct and what to celebrate as an accomplishment."

Cinergy Heroes was such a success and well received by schools, teachers, and community partners alike; the program will continue next year to honor the educators who work hard to shape the minds of our youth.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of three Texas cinema entertainment centers with 29 screens and 18 lanes of bowling. The company has four additional locations under development representing 38 screens and 71 lanes of bowling. All Cinergy centers feature dine-in cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a tempting array of restaurant quality food and beverages. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, billiards, full bars, laser tag, escape rooms and Sky Walker an elevated ropes course.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy on the web at www.Cinergy.com.

