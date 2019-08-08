Cinergy Entertainment Offers Teachers Free Movies In Honor Of Back To School Week

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced today that it will offer free movies to teachers with a valid school ID from August 12th-25th. This marks the 4th annual year that Cinergy gives back by providing teachers with the chance to see movies during the eventful beginning school year.

Educators can see the latest hit movies such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more in one of Cinergy's state-of-the-art auditoriums that feature luxury reclining seats.

"We love being able to offer teachers this special each year during the first few weeks of school," said Traci Hoey, Director of Marketing, Sales, and Special Events, "It's a great opportunity for teachers to enjoy the last few days of summer before the school year gets busier."

Educators will be able to redeem free movie tickets in-store anytime from Monday, August 12th through Sunday, August 25th by visiting any Cinergy location and showing a valid school ID.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including: bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

