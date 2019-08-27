Cinergy Entertainment Ranks #2561 In 2019 Inc. 5000 List

Cinergy Entertainment debuted at number 2,561 with a competitive field of companies, including businesses ranging from advertising and marketing to energy and retail. Cinergy ranks within the top 200 companies in the Consumer Products & Services category.

"We are proud to have been recognized for the leading entertainment company that we have created. Eleven years after Cinergy's inception, we are really seeing the growth that we always envisioned was possible," stated Jeffrey P. Benson, Co-Founder and CEO.

Jamie Benson, Co-Founder and EVP stated, "Our executive team deserves all the credit. We have assembled the dream team with expertise in movies, food, and entertainment. Cinergy plans to grow even more quickly in the future because of the strong foundation that we have created."

Cinergy grew exponentially over the past three years with the expansion of three new locations translating to an increase in growth of 153%. This coupled with a refined focus on company culture contributed to Cinergy's dynamic success and inclusion in this year's list.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Virtual Reality and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

SOURCE Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.Cinergy.com

