Cinergy Entertainment unveiling lobby remodel with all new escape rooms, full service bar and expanded game floor in Midland

Cinergy in Midland recently completed installation of the new spacious electric recliner seating with attached swivel tables at the Midland, TX location last month. Guests can still order at the concession stand, but now have the added benefit that their food will be delivered directly to their seats.

"We've seen success with our premium seating at our Copperas Cove and Odessa locations and wanted to expand the luxury seating experience to our Midland location. The recliner seating is just one of the many enhancements for the Midland location," stated Jamie Benson, Cinergy's co-founder and Executive Vice President. The unveiling lobby remodel with escape rooms, full service bar and lounge is open just in time for Father's Day weekend and the opening of "Incredibles 2." Dads can enjoy an exciting escape room adventure this Sunday at the Cinergy in Midland.

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator with three Texas cinema entertainment centers with 29 screens and 18 lanes of bowling. The company has four additional locations under development representing 38 screens and 71 lanes of bowling. All Cinergy centers feature dine-in cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a tempting array of restaurant quality food and beverages. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, billiards, full bars, laser tag, and Sky Walker ropes course. Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy on the web at www.Cinergy.com

