CINESPACE STUDIOS TORONTO PARTNERS WITH NABET 700-M UNIFOR TO EXPAND CINECARES WORKFORCE TRAINING PROGRAM

News provided by

Cinespace Studios

22 Nov, 2023, 09:08 ET

Cameron Pictures and Lark Productions join as first Canadian Production Partners with "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" 

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinespace Studios announces a new partnership with NABET 700-M UNIFOR to expand its CineCares Workforce Training Program in Toronto. Cameron Pictures and Lark Productions are producing the upcoming "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent," the first Canadian production to participate in the program with NABET 700-M UNIFOR, currently filming at Cinespace Toronto and set to air on Citytv and Citytv+ in Spring 2024. Selected trainees are offered hands-on experience on set in the sound, script, and lighting departments.

Launched in the spring of 2023, the CineCares Workforce Training program offers participants on-set experience to pursue union membership. BIPOC TV & FILM, Indigenous Screen Office, and POV are recruitment partners selecting candidates to be trained with IATSE Local 873 and NABET 700-M UNIFOR for paid placements in trainee roles for Set Decoration, Props, Grip, Lighting, Sound and General Labour. The program is committed to creating strong wrap-around support, participant network development, mentorships, and post-program sessions.

"Cinespace hosts productions with some of the best Toronto crew, who excel at their craft and make extraordinary mentors," said Magali Simard, Director of Industry & Community Relations. "Our partnership with NABET, Cameron Pictures, and Lark Productions allows us to further our commitment to developing local talent and creating a workforce development pipeline."

"NABET 700-M UNIFOR appreciates the opportunity to partner with Cinespace Studios, through the CineCares workforce training program, as well as our long-standing production partners at Cameron Pictures and now Lark Productions to work together to add to the depth and diversity of our skilled workforce through paid, on-the-job training opportunities on Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent," said Jayson Mosek, Business Agent at NABET 700-M UNIFOR.

"We're proud to be the first Canadian production to bring CineCares trainees onto our sets and to be able to provide this opportunity for the next generation of crew talent," said Amy Cameron, co-founder and executive producer at Cameron Pictures.

About Cinespace Studios

Cinespace Studios, headquartered in Chicago, IL, is a best-in-class global platform of production facilities that supports content providers and their creatives. The platform is one of the largest sound stage operators globally with 109 active stages across Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Wilmington, and Studio Babelsberg in Germany. Cinespace is home to productions that include Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and John Wick: Chapter 4, HULU/FX's Golden Globe-nominated The Bear, Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise, Guillermo Del Toro's Academy Award Winner The Shape of Water, UCP's Chucky, MGM TV/Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's Stranger Things, Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3 and Amazon Studios' The Summer I Turned Pretty. CineCares, a division of the studio, has been established to support, promote, and engage local communities to support workforce development and crew diversity. For more information, visit www.cinespace.com.

About NABET 700-M UNIFOR

NABET 700-M UNIFOR represents almost 3,000 highly skilled film, television & digital media Technicians in the Province of Ontario across fifteen different technical departments and is the preferred choice of domestic and many service producers to service their project in Ontario. For more information, visit www.nabet700.com

About Cameron Pictures

Cameron Pictures Inc. is an independent Canadian television production company with a focus on scripted content. Among Cameron Pictures' award-winning series are Mary Kills People (Global/Lifetime, co-produced with eOne); the comedy Little Dog (CBC, co-produced with Elemental Pictures); and the comedic buddy cop drama Pretty Hard Cases (CBC/NBCU).

About Lark Productions

Established in Vancouver in 2010, Lark's productions include Family Law for Global TV, spy drama Fortunate Son for CBC in association with NBCUniversal International Studios, CSA-nominated Motive (CTV, USA Network), the hit formats The Real Housewives of Toronto (Slice) and The Real Housewives of Vancouver (Slice), Crash Gallery (CBC), Paramedics: Life on the Line (Knowledge Network), Emergency Room: Life + Death at VGH (Knowledge Network, Discovery Fit), and High Moon (SYFY).

Media Contact: 

Catherine Shin, 323.794.2719

[email protected]

SOURCE Cinespace Studios

Also from this source

CINESPACE STUDIOS ACQUIRES EUE / SCREEN GEMS ATLANTA AND WILMINGTON SOUND STAGES TO EXPAND ITS GLOBAL PRODUCTION PLATFORM

CINESPACE STUDIOS ACQUIRES EUE / SCREEN GEMS ATLANTA AND WILMINGTON SOUND STAGES TO EXPAND ITS GLOBAL PRODUCTION PLATFORM

Cinespace Studios has announced the acquisition of EUE/Screen Gems studio campuses in Atlanta and Wilmington. This strategic move is part of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.