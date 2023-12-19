Cinesteam Incorporates Individuals Battling Chronic Illness Into the Holidays

News provided by

Cinesteam

19 Dec, 2023, 08:37 ET

Wound Malodors Can Cause Those With Chronic Wounds to Avoid Social Gatherings. Cinesteam Is Making It Possible for Them to Enjoy the Holidays With Others Again.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time traditionally spent with friends and family. NerdWallet reports that more than 130 million Americans plan on investing serious money in travel expenses this holiday. The motivation? To have quality time with those that they love. However, one group that will be conspicuously absent from many holiday gatherings this year is those who are dealing with chronic wounds that create significant malodors.

"There are many reasons an individual might be suffering from a malodorous wound," says Clémence Desjardin. Desjardin is the Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care and serves as the manager for Cinesteam Brand. Cinesteam is a revolutionary over the counter (OTC) secondary dressing (i.e., it goes over the primary dressing of a wound and doesn't come in contact with it). The product uses cinnamon to combat odors, both due to the ingredient's ability to create its own pleasant smell as well as its adsorbent properties.

Desjardin goes on to explain that wound malodors can develop from tumoral wounds, post-surgery wounds, burns, diabetic foot ulcers, leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Many of these are common, and when a patient's wounds begin to emit smells as well as discharge, it can make it intolerable for themselves and others around them. Rather than deal with the embarrassment, many withdraw from society altogether.

"The holidays are when these individuals are missed most acutely," the executive explains. "However, the reality is that no one should be kept in isolation simply because they're dealing with health issues. It can exacerbate mental health concerns and make primary treatment more difficult."

Desjardin and the Cinesteam team chose cinnamon over other options, like cloves or turmeric, due to its elite physical and chemical properties. The fact that it is also a classic holiday scent also makes it an ideal way for those with wound malodors to address the smells and visit their friends and family this holiday season with confidence that they won't hurt their self-esteem in the process.

About Cinesteam:
Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative OTC medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively eliminates unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

Contact:
Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD
Business Development Manager
55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France
Tel : +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22
Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77
Fax : +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54
email : 370239@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cinesteam

Also from this source

Cinesteam Helps Manage Malodorous Smells from Leg Ulcers

Leg ulcers are a common issue in America. Cleveland Clinic reports that as many as 4% of those over 65 years old have nonhealing wounds on their legs....

The Best Tool for Eliminating Malodors? Cinnamon

Wounds are challenging enough to heal without worrying about secondary conditions and side effects. And yet, one common concern for many is dealing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.