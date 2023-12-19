Cinesteam Incorporates Individuals Battling Chronic Illness Into the Holidays

Wound Malodors Can Cause Those With Chronic Wounds to Avoid Social Gatherings. Cinesteam Is Making It Possible for Them to Enjoy the Holidays With Others Again.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time traditionally spent with friends and family. NerdWallet reports that more than 130 million Americans plan on investing serious money in travel expenses this holiday. The motivation? To have quality time with those that they love. However, one group that will be conspicuously absent from many holiday gatherings this year is those who are dealing with chronic wounds that create significant malodors.

"There are many reasons an individual might be suffering from a malodorous wound," says Clémence Desjardin. Desjardin is the Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care and serves as the manager for Cinesteam Brand. Cinesteam is a revolutionary over the counter (OTC) secondary dressing (i.e., it goes over the primary dressing of a wound and doesn't come in contact with it). The product uses cinnamon to combat odors, both due to the ingredient's ability to create its own pleasant smell as well as its adsorbent properties.

Desjardin goes on to explain that wound malodors can develop from tumoral wounds, post-surgery wounds, burns, diabetic foot ulcers, leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Many of these are common, and when a patient's wounds begin to emit smells as well as discharge, it can make it intolerable for themselves and others around them. Rather than deal with the embarrassment, many withdraw from society altogether.

"The holidays are when these individuals are missed most acutely," the executive explains. "However, the reality is that no one should be kept in isolation simply because they're dealing with health issues. It can exacerbate mental health concerns and make primary treatment more difficult."

Desjardin and the Cinesteam team chose cinnamon over other options, like cloves or turmeric, due to its elite physical and chemical properties. The fact that it is also a classic holiday scent also makes it an ideal way for those with wound malodors to address the smells and visit their friends and family this holiday season with confidence that they won't hurt their self-esteem in the process.

About Cinesteam:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative OTC medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively eliminates unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

Contact:

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager

55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel : +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax : +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email : 370239@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cinesteam