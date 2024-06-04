Warmer Weather Can Increase Wound Malodors. Cinesteam®'s Natural Cinnamon-Powered Secondary Dressing Makes It Easier to Manage Patient Quality of Life in the Summer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warm weather can have a negative impact on wound recovery. As the weather increases, it can lead to dehydration, which slows the body's ability to heal. Warm weather can also exacerbate the malodor that a wound creates. Warm weather provides an ideal environment for bacteria (a major contributor to wound malodors) to grow.

In addition to more bacteria and enzyme activity, the increased energy in the air helps odor-causing molecules reach the gas phase . This can lead to stronger, longer-lasting smells. To make matters worse, warm weather increases olfactory senses . Taken altogether, the warmer weather can make malodors from wounds stronger and easier to smell, making patient and caregiver daily activities difficult.

"Malodors are always a concern during wound healing, but the warm weather can intensify the struggle," says Clémence Desjardin, the Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "We created Cinesteam® to adsorb unpleasant smells and help patients and those around them have a greater quality of life."

Cinesteam® dressings are an FDA-approved medical device that goes on top of a primary dressing. It utilizes a patented breathable design and contains an adsorbent core and sachet filled with cinnamon powder—which has a unique ability to both retain unpleasant smells and replace them with its own pleasant alternative.

When the weather warms up, managing malodorous wounds can become difficult. Cinesteam® offers a safe and highly effective way to keep a patient's environment comfortable and their quality of life high, even as they rehabilitate in the heat.

Note: This report was researched, written, and edited by humans and includes industry-leading, up-to-date, and accurate information.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com .

Media Contact:

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager

55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel : +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax : +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email : [email protected]

SOURCE Cinesteam