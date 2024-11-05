Cinesteam® Reminds Patients and Caregivers: There's More to Life Than Treatment

The Creators of the Innovative Cinnamon Secondary Dressing Stand With Patients Everywhere, Not Just to Fight for Life But to Live It to Its Fullest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research, science, and technology are constantly pushing the boundaries of established medicine. This makes it possible for patients to access cutting-edge treatment for their medical conditions. While this is an essential step in the journey toward health, the team at Cinesteam® is taking time to remind patients and caregivers around the world that the fight for health is bigger than the treatment alone. It includes the quality of life of the patient over time.

"You always want to address the root cause of a medical condition, but you can't stop there. You want to consider the impact that symptoms have on a patient's journey to recovery," said Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care and a member of the Cinesteam® team. "If something like a malodorous wound makes a patient distressed or uncomfortable, it can reduce their quality of life for extended periods of time."

Studies have shown that a patient managing wound malodor can suffer from a variety of deteriorating conditions, including:

Enduring uncomfortable circumstances without hope for change.

Distress that leads to and is exacerbated by isolation and embarrassment.

Non-concordance with treatment.

Desjardin and his team created their innovative odor-control dressing, Cinesteam®, as a way to improve ongoing malodors from wounds. Whether they are due to bacterial infections, fungus, necrotic tissue, or anything else, the dressing helps patients restore a sense of comfort and dignity during the treatment process.

"Cinesteam® goes beyond the treatment," Desjardin concluded. "It also considers the quality of life of the patient as they navigate the distressing, uncomfortable, and isolating journey to reclaim their health."

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

Media Contact:

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager

55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel: +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax: +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cinesteam