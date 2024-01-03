Cinesteam® Uses Cinnamon to Manage Wound Malodors

Many Natural Compounds Can Adsorb Bad Smells. Cinnamon Is Unique Among Them.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the quiet struggles that many medical patients face is the need to manage unpleasant smells created by wounds. Referred to as "wound malodors," these disagreeable scents can be released by chronic wounds such as tumoral wounds, fungating wounds, pressure ulcers, and infected leg ulcers.

Cinesteam® is a medical device created to treat the underlying causes of wound odor quickly. It does so by functioning as a topical secondary dressing (i.e., it is placed on top of the primary dressing), where it can capture odor from the wound. This is a fast, effective, and unintrusive solution to managing wound malodor — and it's all possible due to the natural adsorbent power of cinnamon.

"Cinnamon is an impressive natural active ingredient for care," explains Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "There are many other versions of wound odor management, but after investing significant time and effort into the research, our team has definitively found that cinnamon is uniquely suited for the task."

Wound malodor isn't new, and there are many ways to attempt to manage it. Some use cat litter or aerosol sprays, but these are not efficient. A secondary dressing provides greater proximity to the wound, making it easier to capture unpleasant smells, but even then, the contents of the dressing matter. The Cinesteam® team oversaw the assessment of various spices and compounds in several famous laboratories to find the best option. They considered things like coffee, cloves, and pepper. Turmeric was effective, as well, but the concerns surrounding the turmeric industry's use of lead make it an unsuitable option.

In the end, cinnamon proved to be a safe, clean, natural, and highly efficacious way to capture bad smells while providing pleasant alternatives. Cinesteam®'s dressings are available as over-the-counter solutions. They make it easier for patients with malodorous wounds to relax in their own care settings, interact with caregivers, and even attend social events — a particularly relevant advantage during the holiday season.

About Cinesteam:
Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively eliminates unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

